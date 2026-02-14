Arizona State Aids Tournament Case Going Into Final Stretch of Season

TEMPE -- Molly Miller's efforts in season one as head coach of the Arizona State women's basketball program have been nothing short of majestic.

The Sun Devils currently stand at 20-6 with just five games remaining on the regular season, which is double the amount of wins earned in the previous campaign - this is largely due to the careful roster curation, a refocused program mentality, and the ability to come out on top in tightly contested games.

There are still doubts surrounding whether the Sun Devils will actually reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season, but a 71-61 triumph over Utah on Wednesday night certainly didn't hurt their case.

Arizona State Again Considered Bubble Squad

ESPN's Charlie Creme has moved the Sun Devils onto the right side of the bubble in the most recent projected bracket model that was updated on Friday.

Arizona State is now considered to be the "last team in" as far as the 68-team field is concerned, which would pit them against Clemson in a play-in game to reach the round of 64 against Kentucky.

There are still questions that remain pertaining to Arizona State's profile, including losses to Cincinnati and Kansas State, however a pair of quality wins over Utah, as well as a home victory over Oklahoma State have supplemented a pereived lack of impressive wins going into the Big 12 schedule.

ASU Sun Devils guard Marley Washenitz (11) looks to pass the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The raw total of 20 wins, rostering high-level scorers in Gabby Elliott/McKinna Brackens, and proving to be battle-tested in a strenuous conference are all reasons to crown the Sun Devils as a tournament squad, although there is still work to be done.

Final Three Weeks of Regular Season Present Oppotunities

The most blatant feat to accomplish over the last five games is to avoid a devastating loss. The Sun Devils have two remaining games that they cannot afford to lose - the return game against the Arizona Wildcats on the road later on in the day Saturday, and Houston on February 21.

Iowa State, Brigham Young, and Texas Tech all present chances to secure another quality win - which would continue to create more separation from the middle of the bubble. All three opponents present challenges, as Iowa State rosters the top scorer in the conference in Audi Crooks, Brigham Young served as ASU's first defeat of the season in early January, and Texas Tech currently leads the conference standings.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .