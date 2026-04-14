Arizona State Basketball Mailbag: NIL Questions, Recent Surprises, More

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are stuck in the middle of rebuilding a roster that has splintered in half in recent weeks, filling out a new-look coaching staff under first-year head coach Randy Bennett, and overseeing the beginning stages of renovations for Desert Financial Arena simultaneously.

Arizona State on SI tackles this consequential point in the history of the men's basketball program by answering a trio of questions posed by Sun Devil fans on X below.

Feb 22, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Q: What, if Anything, Has Been Surprising About the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Portal Madness & Mayhem?

A: There hasn't been much that has been outwardly surprising from a roster-building perspective. Noah Meeusen transferring to DePaul is a mild surprise. Whether the exit was due to a lack of guarantee regarding playing time, NIL-related, or anything in between, it was a bit eye-opening to see the talented Belgian guard take a clear step backward.

Arizona State guard Noah Meeusen (15) reacts after making a layup and drawing a foul against Cincinnati during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other surprise is that the 63-year-old had to postpone the original date due to health concerns, but it is somewhat shocking that details of his introductory press conference have yet to be announced. It's understandable that the 63-year old had to postpone the original date due to health concerns, but it is somewhat shocking that details on the rescheduling have yet to be divulged after ASU on SI was previously notified that it would take place this week.

On the women's side of the equation, Molly Miller has excelled in targeting players who are going to raise the ceiling of the offensive side of the ball without sacrificing defense.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils women’s basketball coach Molly Miller in attendance prior to the Phoenix Suns game against the Utah Jazz at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: Have There Been Any Developments Surrounding a Surge in NIL Funding for the Basketball Program Since the Announcement of Bennett As the Next Head Coach?

Everything that is out surrounding a guarantee that program legend James Harden would support the program with the hiring of Derek Glasser as an assistant is unverified to this point, but there is a distinct possibility that it comes to fruition eventually - especially considering Harden played a large role in the program being able to secure Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon two seasons ago.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Arizona State's commitment to renovating Desert Financial Arena for the first time in 51 years, Graham Rossini's continued insistence that efforts towards basketball will be ramped up, and Bennett leading the charge into a new era should make the fanbase feel confident that everything will work out one way or another.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Q: What Will Remainder of ASU Roster Construction Look Like?

The departure of Meeusen, as well as the potential for Massamba Diop and Santiago Trouet to move on, has changed our estimate of how the remainder of the roster will be built.

The assumption at the moment will be that the Sun Devils will retain three players from 2025-26 - Bryce Ford, Andrija Grbovic, and Vijay Wallace, while three incoming transfers have already pledged to play for ASU next season. JRob Croy is the lone class of 2026 recruit to be committed to ASU at the moment, which leaves eight more slots to be filled in the weeks to come.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona State is a serious player in the recruiting of high-profile Saint Mary's transfer Paulius Murauskas, who is reportedly set to make a decision between the Sun Devils and Louisville in the near future. Another former player for Bennett, G/F Dillan Shaw, visited Tempe over the weekend, while Mikey Lewis and Andrew McKeever are almost certain to be on the radar.

Ultimately, expect roughly four-to-five more players to be added via the transfer portal, two or three to be brought on from the international ranks, and one more class of 2026 upside play to be in the fold to fill out the 15-man roster.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) fights for position against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) and Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images