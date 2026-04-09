Bigger Problem Meeusen's Departure Reveals for ASU

When Noah Meeusen entered the transfer portal, it caught many people off guard, as it should have. He wasn’t buried on the bench. He wasn’t a bad fit. If anything, he looked exactly the type of player head coach Randy Bennett would want to build around. A long, smart, defensive-minded guard with real upside is basically the blueprint.

So if a player like that leaves, it raises a bigger question. What’s really going on?

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The “Perfect Fit” Is Still Left

Let’s be real, Meeusen checked every box.

He had size, length, and the ability to defend multiple positions. His instincts on defense stood out, and he clearly understood the game at a high level. On top of that, he still had room to grow offensively, which made him even more valuable long-term.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

That’s not easy to replace. And more importantly, that’s not the kind of player who should be looking for a new situation. Which makes it feel like this wasn’t just about fit.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Playing Time Might Be the Real Issue

Here’s where things get a little more real. Even if Meeusen was a great fit, nothing about Arizona State’s roster is fully settled right now. There’s a new coach, a new system, and constant movement in the transfer portal.

And then there’s the competition coming in. If Arizona State lands players like Mikey Lewis or other high-level transfers, suddenly that “safe” role doesn’t feel guaranteed anymore. Even a strong returning player can feel like they’re starting from scratch.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) looks to pass as Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

So maybe this wasn’t about leaving a bad situation. Maybe it was about avoiding an uncertain one.

Arizona State guard Noah Meeusen (15) reacts after making a layup and drawing a foul against Cincinnati during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s the Reality of Today’s Game

This is the part fans don’t always want to hear. Players aren’t waiting around anymore. If there’s even a small chance their role could shrink, they’re moving on.

There’s no patience, no waiting to see how things play out. It’s all about making the safest decision for their future right now. That’s just how college basketball works today, but it creates serious challenges for programs trying to build something stable.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Now Has Pressure—Not Just Options

Yes, Arizona State has ways to replace Meeusen. They can go into the transfer portal, lean on incoming recruits, or look internationally. But replacing a player like him isn’t just about filling a spot on the roster.

It’s about replacing a unique combination of defense, versatility, and long-term upside. And that’s much harder than it sounds.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) makes a thumbs after he made a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

This Could Be a Pattern if It’s Not Fixed

Here’s the bigger concern. If a player who fits the system perfectly still leaves because of uncertainty, what does that say to future players?

Arizona State needs to create stability. They need to show that players who fit will actually have defined roles and a clear path forward. If they can’t do that, this won’t be the last unexpected departure.

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts in the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images