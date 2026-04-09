Bigger Problem Meeusen's Departure Reveals for ASU
When Noah Meeusen entered the transfer portal, it caught many people off guard, as it should have. He wasn’t buried on the bench. He wasn’t a bad fit. If anything, he looked exactly the type of player head coach Randy Bennett would want to build around. A long, smart, defensive-minded guard with real upside is basically the blueprint.
So if a player like that leaves, it raises a bigger question. What’s really going on?
The “Perfect Fit” Is Still Left
Let’s be real, Meeusen checked every box.
He had size, length, and the ability to defend multiple positions. His instincts on defense stood out, and he clearly understood the game at a high level. On top of that, he still had room to grow offensively, which made him even more valuable long-term.
That’s not easy to replace. And more importantly, that’s not the kind of player who should be looking for a new situation. Which makes it feel like this wasn’t just about fit.
Playing Time Might Be the Real Issue
Here’s where things get a little more real. Even if Meeusen was a great fit, nothing about Arizona State’s roster is fully settled right now. There’s a new coach, a new system, and constant movement in the transfer portal.
And then there’s the competition coming in. If Arizona State lands players like Mikey Lewis or other high-level transfers, suddenly that “safe” role doesn’t feel guaranteed anymore. Even a strong returning player can feel like they’re starting from scratch.
So maybe this wasn’t about leaving a bad situation. Maybe it was about avoiding an uncertain one.
That’s the Reality of Today’s Game
This is the part fans don’t always want to hear. Players aren’t waiting around anymore. If there’s even a small chance their role could shrink, they’re moving on.
There’s no patience, no waiting to see how things play out. It’s all about making the safest decision for their future right now. That’s just how college basketball works today, but it creates serious challenges for programs trying to build something stable.
Arizona State Now Has Pressure—Not Just Options
Yes, Arizona State has ways to replace Meeusen. They can go into the transfer portal, lean on incoming recruits, or look internationally. But replacing a player like him isn’t just about filling a spot on the roster.
It’s about replacing a unique combination of defense, versatility, and long-term upside. And that’s much harder than it sounds.
This Could Be a Pattern if It’s Not Fixed
Here’s the bigger concern. If a player who fits the system perfectly still leaves because of uncertainty, what does that say to future players?
Arizona State needs to create stability. They need to show that players who fit will actually have defined roles and a clear path forward. If they can’t do that, this won’t be the last unexpected departure.
Losing Meeusen hurts. There’s no way around it. But more than that, it says something deeper about where the program is right now. Not everything is fully settled yet. Roles aren’t locked in. The direction is still taking shape. And until that changes, Arizona State might keep losing players it really can’t afford to lose.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.