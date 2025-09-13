Arizona State Big 12 Rivals Secure Massive Victories on Friday
TEMPE -- Arizona State is gearing up for what will almost certainly be a more challenging road to the Big 12 crown compared to a season ago - beginning on September 20 against Baylor in what is sure to be a spirited battle on the road.
Before then, the Sun Devils are concluding a non-conference slate that hasn't come with the desired results to this point against Texas State.
Arizona State can only control what is in front of them, but it is of interest to pay attention to Big 12 rivals and how they are performing - particularly teams that they are set to play later on in the season.
Four Big 12 rivals faced off in two different games on Friday - three teams that the Sun Devils will face over the remainder of the season.
Houston Defeats Colorado 36-20
The Cougars are currently setting themselves up to be the surprise team of the 2025 Big 12 season at this stage.
Cougars head coach Willie Fritz has built a physical defense and finally has stability at quarterback in former five-star recruit Connor Weigman. The Cougars are set to play Arizona State in approximately six weeks.
As for the Buffaloes, coach Deion Sanders is struggling to piece together a post-Travis Hunter/Shedeur Sanders. The Buffaloes are set to face the Sun Devils at the tail end of the regular season.
Arizona Defeats Kansas State 23-17
Arizona appears to be improved compared to last season behind rejuvenated QB Noah Fifita - how much they actually improved is to be determined, but they are on the right track. The two programs will battle for the Territorial Cup once again on November 28 - with Arizona State hosting this season.
As for Kansas State, their season is effectively over before conference play even goes into full swing. At 0-1 in the conference and with three total losses, it appears as if this will be the first 'poor' season in Manhattan, Kansas, in some time - the Sun Devils will not be threatened by them for the conference crown this season.
