Bobby Hurley Discusses ASU Playing Shorthanded, Win Over Kansas State

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley spoke to media following Arizona State's dramatic 87-84 win over Kansas State on Saturday afternoon.

Below is a partial transcript from Hurley's presser - with added commentary.

On Picking Up Massive Win

"I mean, it wasn't the cleanest game in the world, for sure, but just with everything that the guys have been through the last couple of weeks, this was much needed, this outcome, just for the morale of the group and to to see us win a game. And you know, when you told the guys when you start losing, you feel like, you know, when are you going to win again? And tonight was our night, even though Haggerty is really good players, bang. You know that three, those banking threes and at the end, so like, when you lose a couple of games, like things like that, I feel like start happening to you."

The Sun Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with the win, and are officially at 10 wins on the campaign. The next game is a road battle against rival Arizona on Wednesday.

Hurley on Injury Issues

"It's not ideal, you know, it's not ideal, but it's what we needed to do today. And hopefully, you know, over the next couple of weeks, we got some guys healthy and and the best game we played all year was Oklahoma, and we got great contributions from our bench in that game, and it's a big part of why we were so successful early in the year. So trying to get Bryce back, trying to get Marcus Adams back, would be so we'll just see how that progresses here over the next week."

The hope is that Bryce Ford makes is back either against Arizona or Houston (next Sunday), while Adams' timeline is closer to 10-14 days out.

On In-game Strugglues

"You know, we can't afford to turn the ball over 15 times and shoot three of 22 from the three and win a lot of games. So it's like we got to circle the wagons and figure out how to make start making shots again from deep and taking care of the ball a little better."

On Allen Mukeba

"Allen did a lot of nice things. His block was huge in the second half. Big momentum play. He did some nice things tonight, but that was, we can't afford to do that late in the game, not not have them use any clock and give away points in a situation like that."

Mukeba recorded 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks in Saturday and has been an instrumental player in the team's efforts this season.

