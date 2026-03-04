ASU Seniors Break Down Final Home Game Upset Over Kansas

TEMPE -- Arizona State seniors Moe Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, and Allen Mukeba spoke with media following an emotional 70-60 triumph over #14 Kansas in what served as the final home game of their respective careers in Tempe.

The three were reflective on the last year in Tempe and showed up for head coach Bobby Hurley, while also remaining hopeful that the momentum will be carried into the final regular-season contest.

Below is a partial transcript from the post-game discussion, with added commentary.

Odum on Backing Hurley

"That means a lot, because people don't know me his days, like, when he was going to lose I was like, you know, he get in his dark places, and now we texting him the next day, like, stay with us, coach. Like, like, we would, you like, don't, don't give up, giving up. And I feel like that really meant a lot to me. He really mean a lot to me. You know, he is the greatest coach that's ever coached me, and I'm going to warn anytime, if I had more eligibility, I wouldn't go nowhere."

There's little doubt that this team in specific has rallied around Hurley - with the 54-year old head coach continuing to commend this team for battling through injuries and other accentuating factors. The Sun Devils now have a renewed hope of making a late-season run.

Mukeba on Battling Through Injuries

"Moments after all the work all of us been playing through injuries, we all know that we all need each other, so it don't matter if I'm hurt, but I can still go. It's really that simple."

Mukeba has played in every game this season for the Sun Devils and has been a vital piece in keeping things afloat this season for the program. The senior forward did suffer what appeared to be a potentially serious injury against Kansas, but he returned to the bench and could have returned to the game per Hurley - updates in the days ahead will be monitored.

Odum on Motivation Behind Emotions of Final Home Game

"I played in Stockton. If anybody ever been to Stockton, like that's not a nice place. So I played in Stockton, been transferred to Malibu, Pepperdine, but it wasn't like they're not basketball schools, and just come to ASU, my dream school, and just being a player that everybody likes, everybody loves, and just let everybody know, like, I'm going to him, and being with me and my new teammates, and seeing that we all got the same mindset. Like, it really meant a lot to me, because this is really what I was searching for. And I really feel like I found it so for it to come to an end so quick."

