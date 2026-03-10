Naming 3 Key ASU players to Defeat Baylor in Conference Tournament

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball season might be coming to a close on Tuesday.

The Sun Devils are set to take on the 13-seed Baylor Bears on day one of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City on Tuesday morning in a rematch of a 73-68 loss in Waco, Texas just over two weeks ago. While the Bears have some advantages on paper, there are undeniably several ASU standouts that have the ability to turn the tide in their own right.

Noah Meeusen

Meeusen has struggled a bit from the offensive side of the ball over the last six games of conference play - having failed to reach double digit scoring figures since the win over Oklahoma State on February 10.

The guard has a unique opportunity to not only bounce-back as a shooting threat, but also to serve as a secondary playmaker to Moe Odum, and to continue to impact the game in profound ways on the defensive side of the ball.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) controls the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

A strong performance from Meeusen - particularly in containing Baylor's potent backcourt scoring attack - would likely ensure an ASU victory.

Bryce Ford

Many of Ford's impact performances this season came early in the season - with little of the blame falling on the shooting guard.

The junior has been battling a nagging injury for nearly three months to this point, and has flashed moments that made him a key player earlier in the season - but a signature, game-winning performance such as the mid-November game against Hawaii hasn't been there.

Jan 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) controls the ball against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Chance Moore (13) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ford's ability to be a foil as a three-point shooter and disruptive defender should put Baylor on notice after the Scottsdale native missed the first meeting between the programs.

Allen Mukeba

Mukeba is one of the most profound examples of what is has meant to be a Sun Devil this season.

The graduate student has made his contributions relatively short and sweet this season, as the forward averages under 17 minutes played per game despite appearing in all 31 games. The native of Belgium has been an impact player as a play finisher, rebounder, and when creating highlight-reel plays on the defensive side of the ball that energize the team. Mukeba has been an undeniable spark-plug to the team and has fought through some legitimate injuries. Expect Mukeba to potentially bridge the difference between a win and a loss against a Baylor team that isn't quite as physical as other Big 12 rivals.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) with head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

