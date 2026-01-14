Bobby Hurley Discusses Saturday Win, Upcoming Arizona Matchup

TEMPE -- Arizona State basketball head coach Bobby Hurley spoke to media after Tuesday's practice, this is ahead of Wednesday night's road battle against Arizona and Sunday's trek to face the defending national runner-ups in Houston.

Below is a partial transcript from Hurley's media availability after the January 13 practice - with added commentary to the statements.

On Arizona Matchup

“Yeah, great, really, outstanding basketball team, pretty much complete team and dominant inside the paint, around the basket, things that we did at BYU don't translate well, you know, in terms of getting into a track meet with Arizona. So we got to do a good job of managing the game and being ready for their force, you know, on the interior.”

Arizona is currently 16-0, with six marquee wins to their name to this point. The Wildcats are amongst the best offenses in the country, while also having a strong balance between youth and experience.

On Mentally Preparing for Game

“I think our state of mind is important. You know, if the last one wouldn't have gone our way, I'd be really concerned, more than I already am. And anytime you're playing a team as good as Arizona, you're gonna have plenty to be concerned about the preparation. But the guys, I think the mindset is better, just from, you know, us getting a win at home the other day. So that was important.”

The Sun Devils snapped a four-game losing streak, and appear to be back on track mentally going into a tough two-game road stretch.

On Arizona’s Koa Peat

“Yeah, he's a special talent. Really. He's been a winner at every stage. He's done it high school level and USA basketball, and he's a big part of what they do now. And doesn't play like a freshman, doesn't look like a freshman.”

Peat strongly considered Arizona State as his college destination, but ultimately went with the Wildcats, and now leads the team in scoring.

On Meaning of Arizona Rivalry

“I've shared with them what the game means to me. I'm not saying that it's like I don't prepare for every game and my intensity isn't amped up, but just there's a little bit more meaning in this game. Because you know what it means to the fan bases in the state.”

On Massamba Diop’s Potential to Impact Game

“Yeah, Massamba is, you know, he's going to be tested in the most severe way, you know, in this game. And you know, his play has been encouraging. I mean, he's always shown this huge upside and he's where he's taken steps and has shown growth, is the defensive end for us, which we need desperately.

His length and activity in the paint and Arizona is as good as anybody in the country at scoring in the lane, whether it's throwing into their big guys getting an offensive rebound, or their guards attacking the basket. So you know his presence is going to be crucial in our ability to hang in with Arizona in the paint.”

Diop has now scored 20 or more points in three straight games, as well as having blocked 12 shots over the same stretch.

