Bobby Hurley Reflects on Previous Team, Looks to Move Forward
TEMPE -- The 2024-25 rendition of Arizona State basketball program fell short of expectations under Bobby Hurley - that might be an understatement.
The team went 13-20 with loads of talent - including Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon - the unfortunate result of a disastrous season was that nearly every eligible player transferred out.
Hurley briefly spoke on the team that was a season ago in his pre-season press conference on Thursday in Tempe - reiterating that he enjoyed the season despite the challenges that developed.
"I mean, last year's group, I enjoyed coaching them. They had a very high upside. You know, we never reached it this team."
He then moved on to speaking about the 2025-26 team - being honest about this team maybe not holding as much upside as the prior squad, but also pointing to the stable floor that should be intact over the course of the campaign.
I don't know if the upside is is as high, but like the coach-ability, the attitude, how they conduct themselves every day, they've been very push button to work with, and very enjoyable to coach. They, I think, genuinely like each other."
Hurley finished off the question by discussing how the team handled the unique brand of play that Texas A&M presented in a 95-88 exhibition loss - also opening up on what his roster does well.
"You know, against A&M, A & M is a different style... You know, their coach was at Samford before going to Texas, A&M, and they pressed the whole game, and they trapped. And I thought, you know, we handled it well, the guards did. We took care of the ball and we turned it over. Got some guys that can shoot the ball, and we have an interior presence, and we got multiple players that I think we could throw the ball to post. So I think we got a pretty good mix."
One of the biggest developments of Hurley's roster building during the summer was that the 11th-year head coach recruited many floor-spacers - standouts such as Marcus Adams Jr. and Adante Holiman have significant track records of being quality three-point shooters.
Mor Massamba Diop figures to be a quality replacement for both Jayden Quaintance and Shawn Phillips - with several depth pieces behind the former Spanish league standout down low.
Ultimately, Moe Odum is the most crucial player to catalyzing this team, as the point guard was fourth in division one in assists per game last season, while also proving to be a quality floor-spacer himself.
Arizona State begins the season on Tuesday, November 4 at home against Southern Utah.
