Bobby Hurley Speaks After ASU's Demoralizing Loss to West Virginia

TEMPE -- Arizona State men's basketball head coach Bobby Hurley spoke to media following Wednesday night's 75-63 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers in Tempe.

Below is a partial transcript from the discussion, with select commentary added.

On Noah Meeusen Failing to Foul at End of Half

"He's a really good player, but we talked about taking a foul at the end of the half, we had five team fouls, and none of the players in the floor have a foul. But this is why things that we might draw on a board in a huddle don't get executed sometimes, because there isn't a commitment to listening and and we lack discipline in terms of listening to what some of the things that I'm trying to get across the team. So I my voice is not working with this group, and it's that was a great example of it."

Arizona State held a 37-32 lead in the final seconds of the first half. Meeusen opted to defend West Virginia sharpshooter Honor Huff instead of fouling - despite the Sun Devils not being in the bonus. The result was Huff draining a 31-foot jumper to end the period and cut the ASU lead to two.

On West Virginia, Having No Answers

"They don't do anything that they can't do. They play a very tight game, so we can't afford to turn the ball over 13 times against a team like this. We can't afford to in a in a lesser possession game, do those things. We can't go 10 of 18 from foul line in the game, our points are premium. So, you know, we failed. I'm failing. I can't get through to the team."

It was known going into the game that West Virginia had a very defined style of play - between a balanced scoring attack on offense and a very tight ship on defense. This is the only time the two teams will square off this season, so Arizona State's chances of exacting revenge are non-existent.

On Feeling Demoralized

"Yeah, it is in terms of just, you know, the light at the end of the tunnel. It's hard to see a lot of light. I love the group, though, this group is far different than some other teams that I've had like that at times might have made me sick to my stomach.

You know this, this group of people are very willing to try and give what they have. So I am not overly disappointed in that regard. It's just more of the hope that hope and the schedule has something to do with it. Like, let's call it what it is, sending a team to BYU and getting one home game and then two more games against a rival, and then, like, one of the best teams in the country all in the road. I mean, that's just ridiculous. So all these factors matter in some ways."

Hurley is frustrated with the way the last six weeks have transpired. The Sun Devils started the season with a 9-2 record, but have faltered from mid-December on for the second consecutive season. The team returns to play on Saturday, taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats at home.

