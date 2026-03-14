Sun Devils Must Now Find New Footing in a New Era

The season for the Arizona State Sun Devils ended in a tough way after a blowout loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Tournament. The game was never very close, and by the end, it felt like more than just the final game of the season. This game marks the end of the Bobby Hurley era at Arizona State.

Hurley’s contract technically runs until June 30. For Arizona State, that means giving Bobby Huerly 100% of the money that he was guaranteed.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) shoots the ball as Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) looks to defend during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Bobby Hurley's base pay was 2.6 to 2.8 million since July of 2023, with an annual raise at the end of his contract. The buyout isn't the most economical for Arizona State, but it's what is needed to become a successful program.

Remembering What Hurley Did Right

Even with the disappointing ending, it is important to remember what Bobby Hurley accomplished during his time at Arizona State. He helped bring energy and attention back to a program that had struggled for years.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hurley led the Sun Devils to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and even had the team ranked as high as No. 3 in the country at one point. There were seasons when the program started incredibly strong, including one year when Arizona State opened with a 12–0 record.

Those moments showed that the program had real potential. Hurley brought passion to the sideline and helped build excitement around Arizona State basketball again.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts with an official during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Because of that, it would be unfair to say his time with the program was a failure. He accomplished things that not many coaches in Arizona State history have done.

Why a Change Might Still Be Needed

At the same time, college basketball is a results-driven business.

Over the past few seasons, Arizona State has struggled to stay consistent. The team has had flashes of strong play but has not been able to maintain success over the long term.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Utah Utes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a conference as competitive as the Big 12, that lack of consistency can make it very difficult to remain a competitive team.

Programs in the Big 12 are expected to make the NCAA tournament without fail and compete with other teams at a high level.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Right now, Arizona State feels like a program stuck in the middle. The Sun Devils are not at the bottom of the conference, but they also are not competing with the top teams year after year.

Sometimes a program simply needs a fresh voice and a new direction.

The Opportunity Ahead

With the termination of Bobby Hurely, there has been talks of potential head coach canidates. The program recently improved its basketball facilities, and the university is part of one of the best conferences in college basketball.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That combination could make the job appealing to potential coaching candidates. With the right hire, Arizona State could become a consistent NCAA Tournament team and possibly compete for deeper runs in March.

A Difficult But Important Decision

Letting go of a coach like Bobby Hurley was not be an easy decision. He has been the face of the program for years and has worked hard to build Arizona State basketball.

But sometimes programs reach a point where change becomes necessary.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In the end, the choice Arizona State makes this offseason in the coaching staff could determine whether the program moves forward or continues to search for consistency.