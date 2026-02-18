Bold Prediction Has ASU Landing Two Elite 2027 Linebackers

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle is in full swing, and as the offseason continues, programs across the country are making significant progress with some of their top targets in the class.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff are off to a strong start in the 2027 recruiting cycle, having already secured commitments from three talented prospects. That success is expected to continue, as a recruiting analyst recently predicted the Sun Devils will land two of the nation's top linebackers.

Analyst Predicts Sun Devils to Land Two 2027 Linebackers

On Feb. 17, Rivals’ national recruiting reporter Sam Spiegelman logged two expert predictions for Arizona State to land a pair of 2027 linebackers: Colton McKibben, a four-star prospect from New Mexico, and Isaiah Phelps, a three-star prospect from California.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While Spiegelman’s predictions don’t guarantee that the Sun Devils will land either linebacker, they are a positive sign for Arizona State fans, especially given the analyst’s 83% accuracy on his all-time expert picks.

McKibben and Phelps are two of the top linebackers in the entire country and would be excellent additions to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class. Here’s a closer look at both prospects and what they would bring to Arizona State’s defense.

More on Colton McKibben

McKibben is a 6’3”, 215-pound linebacker from Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He’s a blue-chip prospect in the 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 165 overall player nationally, the No. 8 linebacker, and the No. 1 recruit in New Mexico.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He’s coming off an impressive junior season at Carlsbad, where, according to his X, he recorded 112 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

While Arizona State is currently the frontrunner for the four-star linebacker, several programs remain in the mix for him, including Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and TUC. Still, based on Spiegelman’s prediction, the Sun Devils should be well-positioned to land him.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More on Phelps

Phelps is a 6’1”, 200-pound linebacker from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, California. He’s one of the top recruits in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 431 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 31 linebacker, and the No. 38 prospect in California.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He’s fresh off a fantastic season at Pacifica, where, according to his X, he recorded 232 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Several programs are actively pursuing Phelps, with USC, Oregon, and UCLA all in the mix. Still, given Spiegelman’s recent prediction, all signs point to Arizona State winning the three-star linebacker’s recruitment.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .

Please follow us on X when you click right here , as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!