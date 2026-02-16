Gauging ASU's 2027 Recruiting Class So Far

The 2027 recruiting cycle is in full swing, and as it continues, coaching staffs across the country are competing for some of the top prospects in the class.

While it’s still relatively early in the cycle, a few programs have gotten off to a hot start, including Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham, who have already secured commitments from three talented prospects. As the cycle continues to heat up, here’s a closer look at how the Sun Devils have fared so far.

Recapping Arizona State’s 2027 Recruiting Cycle

As of today, Arizona State has landed three 2027 prospects: Nico Bland, a four-star wide receiver from California; Weston Nielsen, a four-star quarterback from Texas; and Tycen Johnson, a three-star wide receiver from California.

It’s a strong start to the 2027 cycle for Dillingham and his staff, as the Sun Devils’ class currently ranks 15th in the country according to Rivals and second in the Big 12, only behind Texas Tech.

While a lot can change in the coming months, Arizona State is on pace to bring in one of the top classes in program history. Here’s a closer look at Bland, Nielsen, and Johnson, and what they bring to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class.

More on Nico Bland

Bland is a four-star wide receiver from Orange Lutheran High School in Chino Hills, California, who committed to Arizona State on Dec. 2.

He’s one of the top wideouts in the country and the highest-rated commit in the Sun Devils’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 187 overall player nationally, the No. 24 wide receiver, and the No. 19 prospect from California.

More on Weston Nielsen

Nielsen is a four-star quarterback from Bastrop High School in Bastrop, Texas, who committed to Arizona State on Dec. 13.

He will likely be the Sun Devils’ lone quarterback commit in the 2027 cycle and is a massive addition to their class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 269 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 18 quarterback, and the No. 42 prospect from Texas.

More on Tycen Johnson

Johnson is a three-star wide receiver from Chaparral High School in Irvine, California, who committed to Arizona State on Feb. 6.

He is another talented wide receiver, and along with Bland, he will help set the Sun Devils up at the position for the foreseeable future. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 517 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 73 wide receiver, and the No. 51 prospect in California.

