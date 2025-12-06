Broadcast Details, Significance of Arizona State-Oklahoma Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) are officially making their return to game action in the contiguous United States after a week-plus in Hawaii on Saturday night when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) in a neutral site matchup.

The Sun Devils and Sooners are both in a position to potentially contend for the NCAA tournament behind balanced offenses and defenses that get stops in key moments of games - making this an intriguing chess match between two veteran coaches.

Arizona State on SI breaks down broadcast details of the game, the significance of the matchup, and a key player for the Sun Devils below.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) sits on the bench before their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 17, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game Details

WHO: Oklahoma vs. Arizona State

WHEN: 8 P.M. MST

WHERE: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

Broadcast Network: CBS Sports Network

Broadcast Team: Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry

Significance of Matchup

The Sooners are within the top 60 in NET rankings following a dominant win over Wake Forest, while the Sun Devils are within the top 100.

This means both teams have potential to pick a quadrant two win up, which has to loom large as conference play approaches and with the NCAA tournament selection show in mid-March in back of mind. The Sun Devils are a balanced offense that is led by Moe Odum, who averages over 19 points per contest, while Oklahoma is in a similar position - as they are headlined by guard Nijel Pack, who averages over 18 points per game while also shooting over 50% from three-point range.

This is simply a chance for a potential to earn a quality win for both sides - Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser and Hurley are both seen as potentially being on the hot seat at the moment, so that is all the more reason to go all-in tonight.

Key Player: Massamba Diop

Diop has flashed high upside over the first eight games of the season, displaying impressive handle for a big man, knocking down a pair of three-pointers against Utah Tech, and recording over a block per game.

There have been some growing pains for the seven footer despite the tantalizing skillset, as Diop averages under five rebounds per game and has struggled at times when it comes to playing help side support on defense.

The former Spanish league standout will have his work cut out for him tonight against a pair of talented, physical bigs on the Oklahoma side of the equation.

