3 Keys to Arizona State Defeating Oklahoma

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking a 7-2 start to the season tonight against another SEC challenger in the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Sooners are coming off a resounding win over Wake Forest earlier in the week in preparation for the game - boosting their national profile in recent days into the NCAA tournament hopeful that they were seen as going into the season.

Arizona State on SI breaks down three keys to securing a quad two victory that might be instrumental in building a tournament case of their own.

Run Pack Off the Line

Dec 2, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) brings the ball up court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Nijel Pack is the unquestioned alpha within the structure of Oklahoma's offense, averaging 18.5 PPG to this point of the season while also shooting north of 50% from behind the arc.

Coach Hurley was very clear in his Friday media availability that the Sooners run many intricate sets to create space for Pack - the Sun Devils have to do their absolute best to force the sharpshooter to play more of an inside game tonight, as there is only one other player on the roster that shoots above 35% from range.

If the Arizona State defense can contain Pack from the outside, it feels like there's a clear path to victory.

Keep Rebounding Battle Even

Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) battles for position with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) on Nov. 14, 2025, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma is incredibly physical on the boards beyond Pack. The team-based approach results in nearly 39 boards per contest - including many second-chance opportunities that play a hand in averaging north of 86 points per contest.

Arizona State's 7-foot phenom in Massamba Diop must be disciplined on the glass tonight, as the freshman is just a shade under averaging five rebounds per contest - Mohamed Wague and Tae Davis comprise a challenge that is akin to what Gonzaga presented three weeks ago.

Arizona State should feel confident in their chances if they narrow the gap of nearly seven rebounds per game between the squads that has been accrued through eight games.

Rely On Johnson

Anthony "Pig" Johnson has potentially been the second best player on the Sun Devils this season - utilizing his fearless nature to his advantage as far as being a spark-plug scorer and disruptive defender.

Johnson frequently gets to the free throw lane, plays passing lanes in an ideal manner, and has a three-point stroke that hasn't been showcased on a high volume that is absolutely present.

Arizona State-Oklahoma is set to tip-off at approximately 8 P.M. MST tonight and is being broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

