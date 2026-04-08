Clayton Smith's Role for Remainder of ASU Spring Camp Revealed

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils football roster is every bit as deep, athletic, and kinetic as advertised to this point of spring practices.

An individual player who played a large part in the boost in athleticism is none other than Clayton Smith , who was granted one final year of eligibility in the first week of March.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (11) throws a touchdown pass while pressured by Arizona State defensive lineman Clayton Smith (3) during the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 25, 2023. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6'4", 255-pound specimen was expecting to make a run at the NFL following December knee surgery, but went to head coach Kenny Dillingham to float the idea of receiving an NCAA waiver to play one more season in college - the pursuit was successful, and Smith has been listed as an 'athlete' on the roster for the last month.

Many wondered what the listing meant for Smith's season - this question was figured out very early in spring, when the EDGE rusher was practicing with the wide receivers on day one of practices in mid March.

August 15, 2024; Tempe, Ariz., U.S.; ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds instructs his players in a drill during an ASU practice on Aug. 16, 2024, in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Dillingham clarified what the plan is for Smith over the final two weeks of spring following Tuesday's practice

Plan for Smith Moving Forward Unveiled

Dillingham essentially confirmed that Smith would be working primarily with the defense over the next two weeks after spending three full weeks with the offense. Smith moved even more fluidly than expected at wideout and made some impressive catches, but the primary objective was to familiarize the Texas native with the terminology/semantics of the offense so he could play on that side if needed.

It wouldn't be shocking to see Smith back on offense when fall camp opens in late July, but don't expect him to make the return during the spring.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How Much Will Smith See Field on Offense?

While Smith's size, athleticism, and improved grasp of the wide receiver position will serve him usefully in certain scenarios during the season, it's doubtful that he will see the field on offense in more than one or two snaps per game.

The main reason behind this is the sheer depth of the wide receiver group, with Reed Harris and Uriah Neloms already serving as big-bodied wideouts who have excelled during spring.

Arizona State defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates a sack against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other reason rests on how vital it is for Smith to contribute to the defensive line. Michigan State transfer Jalen Thompson has been a phenomenal addition to the EDGE group, but recent weeks have pointed to the line needing another jolt - Smith provided just that in his first defensive practice of spring.