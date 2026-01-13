Arizona State Defensive Line Gets Boost With Transfer Addition

TEMPE -- The 2026 transfer portal cycle has now been open for nearly two weeks, with the Arizona State Sun Devils being one of the very most active programs in terms of working to add new players.

The Sun Devils have aptly addressed holes at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, and defensive back positions - with the class standing at 21 pledges as of Monday night.

The incredible momentum continued on Tuesday, when DL coach Diron Reynolds received another key addition to a room that is set to experience much turnover.

August 15, 2024; Tempe, Ariz., U.S.; ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds instructs his players in a drill during an ASU practice on Aug. 16, 2024, in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Allen Trieu of 247 Sports reported that the Sun Devils secured another big-time pickup - this time at the edge rusher spot - which continues the work that the coaching staff has put in over the last 11 days.

"Arizona State has received a commitment from Michigan State EDGE transfer Jalen Thompson.



Sun Devils came on late and beat several other schools for a player with starting experience in the Big Ten."

Thompson, who will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2026, starred for the Spartans for three seasons - he totaled 65 tackles, three pass deflections, and 4.5 sacks in those three campaigns.

The Detroit native also happens to be tied with several other Arizona State commits as the fourth-highest rated transfer in the class (0.8900 rating) - this is the same as Kentucky QB Cutter Boley, as well as Washington WR Raiden Vines-Bright.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thompson Joins Effort to Rebuild Line

Thompson's commitment is the latest in an effort to rebuild an EDGE group that will be wildly different than the 2025 version.

Seniors Justin Wodtly, Clayton Smith, Prince Dorbah, and Elijah O'Neal are now out of eligibility, with three of the four having declared for the 2026 NFL draft.

This is part of a larger retooling of the front seven as a whole as well, as DT Jacob Rich Kongaika is off to pursue his NFL dreams, while linebackers Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook are as well.

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward instructs his players during ASU fall camp practice on Aug. 2, 2024, at Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward's 4-2-5 base defense is heavily predicated on having athletic edge rushers, high IQ do-it-all linebackers, and ball-hawking defensive backs that are equally strong at tackling and creating turnovers - Thompson fits in perfectly as a potential feature player off of the edge.

Arizona State's spring practices are slated to commence in late March, where preparations for the 2025 season opener on September 5 will officially kick off.

