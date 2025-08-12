What is Stat to Know About Arizona State Football?
Year three of the Kenny Dillingham era at Arizona State is just over two weeks away from reaching a starting point - the Sun Devils are set to welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe at the end of the month to usher in the 2025 regular season.
ESPN reacted to the AP preseason poll that was released on Monday - gifting a stat to know for each team that was ranked in the top 25, including Arizona State.
More on the stat to know for the program for the 11th ranked team:
11. Arizona State Sun Devils
2024 record: 11-3
Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Northern Arizona, 10 p.m., ESPN+
Stat to know: 39. "The Sun Devils have to replace All-Big 12 first-team running back Cam Skattebo, who accounted for 39% of the team's scrimmage yards last season (T-4th in the FBS)."
How exactly does Arizona State navigate the loss of Skattebo?
Three major reasons why the offense can overcome - perhaps even transcend - the loss below:
- Sam Leavitt's expected progression.
- Dynamic running back room, continuity on offensive line.
- Deeper, more talented wide receiver group.
Leavitt is anticipated to see a major uptick in volume in terms of attempted passes in 2025 - being in the second season of Dillingham's system and having Marcus Arroyo as a playcaller should serve the strong-armed QB incredibly well, especially with the surrounding talent that will be mentioned briefly.
Kyson Brown, Raleek Brown, and Kanye Udoh are all different backs that somehow fit the puzzle pieces of Arroyo's offense equally well. This makes it easier for Arroyo to mix-and-match, along with getting more creative in situational playcalling in theory. The offensive line returns four of five starters as well - gifting Leavitt a built-in continuity advantage when it comes to factors such as snap count.
The wideout group behind Jordyn Tyson couldn't have improved more from one year to another than it is currently. Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Moss, Malik McClain - even Zechariah Sample are seeking to factor into the Sun Devil offense. All provide different skills and athletic builds that open endless doors for Arroyo/Leavitt once again.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!