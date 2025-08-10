Where Does Arizona State Land in AP Poll Prediction?
Kenny Dillingham is set to have his first Arizona State team that is ranked in the top 25 going into the season - as the AP Poll is set to be released tomorrow morning.
The Sun Devils finished the 2024 season ranked at number seven in the poll after an incredible showing in the College Football Playoff. They also return 17 starters from the previous season, which also feeds into the belief that they will be able to replicate what came to fruition in the previous campaign.
ASU on SI projects what the official poll will look like and where Arizona state stands below.
Projected AP Top 25:
- 25. Oklahoma
- 24. Boise State
- 23. Indiana
- 22. Iowa State
- 21. Texas A&M
- 20. Texas Tech
- 19. Tennessee
- 18. SMU
- 17. Florida
- 16. Kansas State
- 15. Illinois
- 14. Ole Miss
- 13. South Carolina
- 12. Arizona State
- 11. Michigan
- 10. LSU
- 9. Miami
- 8. Oregon
- 7. Alabama
- 6. Notre Dame
- 5. Clemson
- 4. Penn State
- 3. Georgia
- 2. Ohio State
- 1. Texas
Rapid reactions and takeaways from the projections are to follow:
- There are four Big 12 teams currently ranked - Baylor, TCU, Utah, and others have the potential to move into the rankings early in the season
- Arizona State's 2024 Peach Bowl opponent in Texas, heads into the season ranked number one despite Ohio State being the defending champions.
- The Sun Devils have a prime opportunity to move into the top 10 in the second week of the poll, as Notre Dame-Miami and LSU-Clemson are opening week matchups.
- Next year's Arizona State opponent (Texas A&M) comes in ranked between 20-25 with a talented all-around roster and a capable QB in Marcel Reed.
- Other future Arizona State non-conference opponents (Florida, LSU, Texas) are firmly ranked.
Arizona State is now less than three weeks away from beginning the new season - Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and the rest of the roster are seeking to back up the faith that the voters are set to place in them.
