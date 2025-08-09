Sun Devils Player Profile: Jeff Sims
Arizona State has an unquestioned starting quarterback heading into the 2025 season.
Sam Leavitt is coming off of a dynamic season where he scored 29 touchdowns as a runner and passer - winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year in the process.
Kenny Dillingham is in a phenomenal position with Leavitt returning, but should also feel great about senior Jeff Sims - who is returning for another year with the program.
A rundown of Sims going into the season:
Sims' Journey to Tempe
Sims started at Georgia Tech in 2020 and 2021 - throwing for 25 touchdowns in the process.
The QB was considered a promising dual threat during that time, but eventually fell out of favor in 2022 - transferring to Nebraska for the 2023 season. A disastrous start to the season - bringing him to the bench by week three.
The first two stops are what eventually brought him to Tempe in April of 2024.
How Dillingham Feels About Sims
Dillingham has been incredibly complimentary of Sims since he joined the Sun Devil program - frequently alluding to the fact that Arizona State has two pro-level quarterbacks.
Dillingham truly believes that the super senior QB has the smarts, accuracy, and mobility to manage the offense if called upon - the offensive talent in support of him is as good as it has ever been in his career.
Sims has grown much more comfortable in year two of Marcus Arroyo's offense as witnessed in practice over the last week
What Sims Brings to Sun Devils in 2025
The hope is that Leavitt is available in every game this season after missing the Cincinnati game last season with an injury.
Sims has the ability to step in and be serviceable in a game-by-game basis - as stated previously, he is far more comfortable in the Arizona State offense. He brings a quality short game as a passer, strong athleticism, and years of experience to the table with a very talented supporting cast at his disposal.
