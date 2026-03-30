Constructing All-decade Arizona State Starting Lineup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program has had an up-and-down decade to this point, as they have only reached one NCAA tournament despite several rosters looking quite strong on paper.

The Sun Devils are now set to move into a new era under Randy Bennett, but now is a fascinating time to look back at the very best players to grace the court in Tempe over the last six seasons.

PG: Remy Martin (20-21)

Martin narrowly beats out Moe Odum for the starting point guard spot. While Odum took charge of an offense that was more in sync in his lone season in Tempe, Martin meant so much to Arizona State and had a phenomenal 2021 season despite it being derailed by numerous accentuating circumstances.

SG: D.J. Horne (21-22)

Feb 4, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) against the Oregon Ducks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Horne earns the starting shooting guard spot for the 21-22 team that won just 14 games. The two-year Sun Devil was one of the lone bright spots of that season - putting together a dynamic season as a floor-spacer and overall spark plug of the offense.

SF: Desmond Cambridge Jr. (22-23)

Cambridge was arguably Arizona State's best player during their most recent season that ended with a tournament appearance.

Mar 17, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) reacts after losing to the TCU Horned Frogs in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The grad student from Nashville certainly had a wide variance of performance, but his high-end showings and game-winning shot to take down Arizona in Tucson etched the lone season spent in Tempe into program history.

PF: Jayden Quaintance (24-25)

Quaintance only spent one season in Tempe as well, but he represented the program well and was one of the very best defenders in all of college basketball as a freshman.

The 18 year old big unfortunately played sparingly for Kentucky this last season, and questions can be raised about what could have been had the North Carolina native not suffered an ACL injury last February.

Arizona State forward Jayden Quaintance (21) gets around UCF guard Keyshawn Hall (4) during Big 12 play at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Jan. 14, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

C: Massamba Diop (25-26)

Diop was one of the best bigs in the Big 12 as a freshman - blending a combination of shooting touch, a diverse defensive profile, and a high motor into an incredibly productive opening year with the program.

There's a reason why the former Spanish league star is being viewed as highly coveted and is perceived as a major piece to make an effort to retain for next season.

Bench: Moe Odum, Frankie Collins, Alonzo Verge Jr., Kimani Lawrence, Warren Washington

These five players bring a mix of floor-spacing defensive ferocity, and athleticism that would compliment the starting unit.