Arizona State Basketball Legends: Remy Martin
Bobby Hurley has enjoyed moderate success during his 10-year tenure as head coach of the Arizona State basketball program.
The former Duke legend has taken the Sun Devils to a trio of NCAA tournament appearances and has overhauled the NIL landscape for the program in recent years.
Perhaps the most significant victory of the Hurley era was the ability to secure a commitment from four-year PG Remy Martin.
The Sierra Canyon HS (California) product was a relatively quiet four-star recruit and pledged to play for the Sun Devils ahead of the 2017 season.
He began year one in a sixth man role behind star Tra Holder and two-guard Shannon Evans - that didn't mean Martin was a non-factor.
A 21-point showing in an upset victory over second ranked Kansas truly pushed Arizona State to the top of the college basketball world for a time - Martin eventually won Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year as a final statement on the season.
Martin took over as the starting point guard in his sophomore year - where he averaged 12.9 points per game and five assists per game. This season was headlined by a 31-point performance in a 95-88 victory over rival Arizona.
Martin's junior season was his best as a member of the program - averaging over 19 points per night, including 18 different 20-point performances. The highlight of the season was a historic come-from-behind victory over Arizona that would have likely propelled the team to another tournament berth prior to the season cancellation.
The final season in Tempe did not yield the results the team wanted following signing talented players in Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Despite the 11-14 finish to the season, Martin once again averaged 19.1 PPG and was one of the lone bright spots on the team during what became a nightmare season.
The 6'0" guard transferred to Kansas for a final season of action and eventually won a national championship in a cruel twist of fate - but he should be remembered for the positive contributions made to Sun Devil hoops.
