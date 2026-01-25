ASU Contending For 3-Star 2027 Lineman

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail as of late. While there’s still some movement in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Sun Devils have shifted their focus toward the 2027 cycle as they continue to make progress with some of the top prospects in the class.

One of those prospects is a three-star defensive lineman from California, and a national recruiting analyst believes Arizona State is firmly in the mix to land him.

Sun Devils in the Mix For 2027 Defensive Lineman

Throughout the 2027 cycle, Arizona State has been targeting Matamatagi Uiagalelei, a three-star defensive lineman from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. The Sun Devils initially extended an offer to him in May 2024 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Uiagalelei is one of the top defensive lineman prospects in the country and is the younger cousin of Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei and former Clemson, Oregon State, and Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

While several Power Four programs are pursuing him, Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that a few schools currently stand out in the three-star defensive lineman’s recruitment.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gorney reported that while Washington has been the leader in Uiagalelei’s recruitment throughout his process, Arizona State, Arizona, and UCLA are also very much in the mix for the California defensive lineman.

“Washington has been a consistent frontrunner for the three-star defensive lineman from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and that remains the case heading through this busy round of visits but there is serious competition closer to home as well,” Gorney wrote. “UCLA is quickly moving up for Uiagalelei with Arizona and Arizona State in the mix.”

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although the Sun Devils may not currently be leading Uiagalelei’s recruitment, they have been pursuing him for nearly as long as any other program and should be in firm contention to land him.

Uiagalelei would be a fantastic addition to Arizona State’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 666 overall player nationally, the No. 67 defensive lineman, and the No. 71 prospect in California.

As of now, Uiagalelei hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If Dillingham and company continue pursuing him in the coming months and can get him on campus in Tempe for an official visit, the Sun Devils should be well-positioned to secure a commitment from the three-star defensive lineman.

