ASU Continues to Make Progress With Top 2027 Safety

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have been doing a fantastic job in the 2027 recruiting cycle as of late. Since the start of the new year, the Sun Devils have not only secured a commitment from three-star wide receiver Tycen Johnson, but they’ve also made significant progress with several of their other top targets in the class.

One of those targets is a four-star safety and a top 200 overall player in the country, who recently named Arizona State one of the current frontrunners in his recruitment.

Arizona State Emerging as Frontrunner for 4-Star Safety

Last month, Arizona State on SI reported that the Sun Devils were emerging as a contender for Isala Wily-Ava, a four-star safety from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.

Wily-Ava is one of the top defensive backs in the country and is coming off a strong junior season at St. John Bosco, where, according to his X, he recorded 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one interception.

The four-star safety would be a welcome addition to Arizona State’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 179 overall player nationally, the No. 19 safety, and the No. 18 prospect in the state of California.

While several programs are actively pursuing Wily-Ava, he recently spoke with Rivals’ Greg Biggins about his overall process and said the Sun Devils have solidified their standing in his recruitment.

Wily-Ava explained that Arizona State has been making a strong push for him recently and that he enjoyed his visit to the program. He also mentioned that the entire staff has made him feel like a priority and noted that while he wants to take additional visits to Tempe, the Sun Devils are currently one of his top three schools.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They’re pushing really hard,” Wily-Ava told Biggins. “They’re building something special out there and I had a great visit. The whole staff is recruiting me hard including coach Dillingham and they made it clear that I'm a top priority for me. I have more trips to take but ASU is definitely in my top three right now.”

Although Arizona State is in a strong position with Wily-Ava, he also named Michigan and Washington as the two other schools that stand out most in his recruitment, giving the Sun Devils serious competition in their pursuit of the four-star safety.

Still, based on his recent interview with Biggins, it appears Arizona State is firmly in contention to land one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 class.

