ASU to Host Elite 2027 Running Back on Official Visit

As the 2027 recruiting cycle continues, the top prospects in the country are narrowing down their school lists and planning their official visit (OV) schedules for the spring as they inch closer to making their decisions.

Throughout the cycle, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have made progress with several elite recruits, including a four-star running back who recently named the Sun Devils as one of the schools he will be taking an OV with.

4-Star 2027 Running Back Set to Visit Arizona State

For nearly a year, Arizona State has been pursuing Tyson Robinson, a four-star running back from Brandon High School in Jackson, Mississippi. Dillingham and company extended an offer to him in March, and in November, Robinson named the Sun Devils as one of his final 10 schools.

Brandon's Tyson Robinson (7) carries for yardage against Oak Grove in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since making his top 10, Arizona State has continued to make progress with Robinson, and he recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that he plans to take OVs with five schools: Arizona State, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.

Robinson has scheduled his visit with all five schools except the Sun Devils, but is working to finalize the date of his trip to Tempe.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

“I’ll be at Miami on May 28, then Mississippi State on June 5,” Robinson told Simmons. “After that, I’ll go to Michigan on June 11 and Tennessee on June 19. I’m still working to lock in a date with Arizona State.”

Although Robison hasn’t officially scheduled his OV with the Sun Devils, it’s all but certain he will travel to Tempe this spring. The four-star running back has been one of Arizona State’s top targets throughout the 2027 cycle, and getting him on campus for an OV will be a crucial step in their pursuit of him.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robinson would be a massive addition to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 60 overall player nationally, the No. 4 running back, and the No. 3 prospect from Mississippi.

As of now, Tennessee has emerged as the frontrunner in Robinson’s recruitment, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) giving the Vols the best chance to land him at 22.5%.

Arizona State will face stiff competition from Tennessee, Miami, Michigan, and Mississippi State Robinson. Still, with a strong visit this spring, the Sun Devils should put themselves in a strong position to land one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

