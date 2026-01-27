ASU Set to Host Top 2027 Wide Receiver on Visit

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail throughout the 2027 cycle, extending offers to and making progress with several of the top prospects in the country.

One of those prospects is a four-star wide receiver and a top-50 overall prospect nationally, who’s reportedly expected to make his second visit with Arizona State this weekend.

Four-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Expected to Visit Arizona State

According to Rivals’ Greg Smith, Quentin Burrell, a four-star wide receiver from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois, is expected to take a visit with the Sun Devils this weekend.

Burrell’s upcoming visit with Arizona State this weekend will be his second trip to Tempe in the past few months, as he was also in attendance during a game-day visit for Arizona State’s loss to Houston in October.

The four-star wide receiver has shown interest in the Sun Devils throughout his recruitment. Earlier this month, Burrell spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and noted that Arizona State is among the teams pursuing him the hardest, while also highlighting his relationship with wide receivers coach Hines Ward.

Getting him back on campus in Tempe is a massive step for Dillingham and company, as the upcoming visit should further establish the Sun Devils as a contender in his recruitment.

While Burrell hasn’t set a commitment date, he’s expected to trim his list of schools to 10 in the near future. With him returning to Arizona State for a second time, the Sun Devils should be well-positioned to make his final 10.

The Sun Devils have already landed Nico Bland, a four-star wide receiver in the 2027 cycle, but Burrell would still be a massive addition to Arizona State’s class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 50 overall player in the country, the No. 9 wide receiver, and the No. 2 prospect from Illinois.

Although the Sun Devils appear to be in a strong position with Burrell, several other programs are actively pursuing him. Notre Dame, Michigan, Missouri, Penn State, and Miami have all hosted him on visits since the start of the 2025 season and are very much in the mix to land him.

Still, if Dillingham and his staff can solidify their standing with Burrell during his visit and continue making progress with him in the coming months, the Sun Devils should have as good a chance as any other program to land one of the nation's top wide receivers.

