What Arizona State Must do to Reach National Title Heights

TEMPE -- The 2025 college football season is officially complete after nearly five months of competition, with the Indiana Hoosiers coming out on top to win their first national title after decades of misery. Arizona State is still seeking an elusive chance to win a first title of their own after several heartbreaking results when in the position to do so.

Indiana's metioric rise begs the question - what does Arizona State have to do to eventually hoist the trophy themselves?

Continue Building Around Kenny Dillingham

There's little to no doubt that coach Dillingham is the single greatest asset the program has - now and moving forward.

The 35-year old turned what was one of the most bleak situations in all of college football into one of the more hopeful arrangements in the Big 12.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devil athletic department tripled down on the success that has been seen over the last 24 months, as the amended contract has gifted the alum an increased salary pool to utilize on assistant coaches and more resources that have resulted in a strong transfer portal class, among other perks.

The indoor practice facility that is set to begin construction in 2026 is another major step towards aiding in Dillingham taking Arizona State to new heights.

Continue Current Player Development Model

If the nation has learned anything from Indiana, it's that star ratings and perception don't matter under the right circumstances.

One of the greatest strengths that Dillingham and the coaching staff have displayed is the ability to identify "diamonds in the rough" - developing under-recruited players into legitimate high-level college players.

Examples of this route includes quarterback Sam Leavitt, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, and cornerback Keith Abney II - all have built the foundation of selling prospective recruits on playing in Tempe.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) celebrate during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Become Model of "Clean" Football

Although Indiana did commit a handful of uncharacteristic penalties in the win, they were frequently tabbed as the model team in the FBS when it comes to penalty aversion and playing sound football.

The Sun Devils' operations were largely pristine in 2024 before taking a step back a season ago. The team needs to move forward running a tight ship - limited penalties, consistent tackling, and sound special teams play.

This is absolutely doable for an Arizona State program that has surged over the last two seasons - progression isn't linear, but there is reason to believe that future seasons will mirror the 2024 season more than what the 2025 campaign was.

