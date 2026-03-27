ASU's David Avit Gets Honest About Relationship With Position Coach

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State football roster will look substantially different compared to the previous campaign - where the team was dependent on the plethora of veteran returners.

One of the newcomers that is seeking to make a lasting impact is Villanova transfer David Avit, who is one of six running backs that are vying for significant playing time under Shaun Aguano.

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back David Avit (24) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

While the personnel are crucial to the operation being successful, Aguano is just as vital - this is something Avit essentially acknowledged when discussing the dynamic between the two of them.

"I mean, even in the way he talks, he's confident he knows what he's talking about, and that's what that's what you got to be able to trust your coach the same way he's got to be able to trust you. So being able to learn from him has been a great process. He's one of the best coaches I ever had, and I like the fact he's a perfectionist. Nothing is ever good enough, and that's what I need."

Aguano has Been Crucial to ASU's Resurgence

Aguano - Arizona State's running backs coach since 2019 - has been demanding excellence for many years in the Arizona sphere.

The Chandler high school dynasty began under Aguano's leadership before he took over at Arizona State, and has continued to build a culture of excellence ever since.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) blows a kiss toward fans after Texas won 39-31 in double overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aguano has coached four Arizona State backs that eventually made it to the NFL level - Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X. Valladay, and Cam Sakttebo . The player development has been by design, incredibly effective, and looks to be working with what might be the deepest group that he has had since taking the role over.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham praised Aguano's structured approach to coaching the position, as well as the person he is following Thursday's practice - which simply re-establishes everything the longest tenured coach has given the program.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham and running back coach Shaun Aguano watch the Chandler game during an ASU 7 on 7 tournament in Tempe, on June 12, 2025. Aguano is a former head coach of Chandler High School. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aguano took over the program on an interim basis just three games into the 2022 season - leading the team to several victories on his watch - and ultimately returned to his old post following the hiring of Dillingham in a true act of selflessness.

The running back room will be great for as long as Aguano is the leader of the group - the coach is truly one of the main symbols of what it means to be a Sun Devil in the ever-changing landscape of college football.