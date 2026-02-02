Cam Skattebo Discusses Numerous Topics Associated With Arizona State

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program has experienced a resurgence over the last three seasons under the stewardship of head coach Kenny Dillingham - to the tune of 19 total victories over the last two seasons.

Several absolutely consequential additions were made to the program over the early days of Dillingham's tenure, including current New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo.

Skattebo entrenched himself as an immortalized legend in Tempe behind 30 rushing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and two passing touchdowns across the 2024/2025 seasons.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) blows a kiss toward the fans after Texas won 39-31 over Arizona State in double overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 23 year old made another appearance in the Phoenix area on Sunday - when he participated in Arizona State baseball's alumni softball game at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Arizona State on SI breaks down what was said by the star in media availability following the game.

Sep 21, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) breaks a tackle by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Jacob Rodriquez (10) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

On Potential Team-up With Jordyn Tyson in NFL

There have been relatively loud whispers in recent weeks that the Giants will consider drafting Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the fifth overall pick that the franchise owns come April 23.

Skattebo didn't mince words when asked what his preference was as far as the Giants' ultimate decision, although there's only so much that can be done influence-wise at this time.

"I'm going to try to get all my guys in the NFL, so they're, they all have to come to the giants, and that's, that's, that's what I'm going to try to do. But hopefully, hopefully get something worked out. Yeah, I mean, there's a chance they get them. I mean, I'm not in charge, so I can't really tell you. I was still just coming out of my rook years, so I don't really have any power. So they're going to do what they do, and hopefully they make right decisions."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson will likely be seen as one of the best players available - if not the best - when the Giants are on the clock, assuming the Tennessee Titans don't snag the versatile talent.

The Texas native would add another layer to what is a promising offense that already features Malik Nabers, Skattebo, Theo Johnson, and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Skattebo Sees Arizona as Home, has High Hopes for Football Program

Skattebo broke down what Arizona means to him after spending two years in the Phoenix area, which signifies his overarching commitment to Arizona State football in the big picture.

"This, this is home for me. So it's somewhere I'm going to always come back to, somewhere I'm going to continue to come back to. I'm going to live here till I'm over 80 years old. So it's, this is home for me."

Perhaps the most vital statement that was made by Skattebo surrounded his view of where rhe program is heading, as well as encouraging signs that incredible fan support is here to stay in Tempe.

"I think that's the biggest thing, is just having the support of the fans. You know, Dilly says it all the time. We need people in butts in seats, and that's what's going to make us win games. You know, people are going to want to play there, then when a kid comes on a visit and there's a full stadium screaming, they're going to want to be there. So that's something we need, and hopefully it just continues."

Arizona State achieved a feat of selling out every single home game during the 2025 season - which set the stage for incredibly lively backdrops, including for the 26-22 win over Texas Tech in week eight. Skattebo astutely points out that the more fan support is shown will result in more prospective recruits being drawn to play in Tempe - which will be reinforced if the Sun Devils continue to compete at the top of the Big 12 for years to come.

The 2026 Arizona State season is set to begin on September 5 in a home contest against Morgan State.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) holds up the WWE Big 12 championship belt after the Sun Devils defeat the Iowa State Cyclones and win the 2024 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

