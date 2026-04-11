Arizona State Defensive Line Group Shining in Spring

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program is heading into uncharted waters in year four of the Kenny Dillingham era as the 2026 campaign creeps up on the horizon.

Part of the new-look formula rests in a defensive line group that will look a bit different under third-year position coach Diron Reynolds , as Justin Wodtly, Elijah O'Neal, and Prince Dorbah all moved on from the edge, while Jacob Rich Kongaika proved to be a starter on the interior who ran out of eligibility.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are several players that have answered the call to action in spring thus far - follow those names below with ASU on SI.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Interior Line Headlined by Senior

C.J. Fite spent several weeks weighing whether he should go pro or remain at school for his senior season - eventually opting to come back for one more dance. While the All-Big 12 performer hasn't been extremely active on the field to this point due to injury recovery, his leadership has been indispensable during the offseason.

My'Keil Gardner recently returned from an Achilles tear that occurred in August, while Zac Swanson is waiting in the wings to come back in a full capacity. In the meantime, Blazen Lono-Wong has stepped up on several occasions during practices.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) reacts after a play against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While the interior line is very talented, question marks remain outside of Fite's presence - will they be able to anchor a top run defense in the Big 12 once again?

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Edge Rushing Group Injected With New Talent

There have been two definite impact players off the edge during spring - Michigan State transfer Jalen Thompson and freshman Julian Hugo . Thompson has prior familiarity with Reynolds and has integrated well into Brian Ward's defense, typically being the player in the backfield most often. Hugo - much like many others in the 2026 class - has put an output forward that fairly exceeds the average true freshman.

Emar'rion Winston, Roman Pitre, and Kirt Vakalahi have all shown moments of brilliance as well, with Pitre being particularly disruptive on Thursday. The reintegration of Clayton Smith into the defensive line has added a jolt to the unit in what feels like an encapsulation of all the work the staff has done in recent years.

Arizona State Sun Devils Albert Smith III (3) runs with the ball during a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there remains an emphasis on "team rushes" from Reynolds' perspective, several individual standouts offer hope that this group will be even more dynamic than the 2025 campaign.