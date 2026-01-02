Arizona Star Star Speaks on Decision to Remain at School

TEMPE -- Arizona State's impending 2026 campaign is eight months away from reaching game action, as the team kicks of Kenny Dillingham's fourth season with a home game against Morgan State on September 5.

The preparations for the season are well underway despite the lack of game action, as has been evidenced by star defensive tackle C.J. Fite announcing his intention to return for his senior season with the Sun Devils - a massive development in the midst of what appears to be something of a transitionary season in the eyes of many.

Fite spoke about his decisio to return in an emotional post-game press conference following the 42-39 loss to Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - alluding to the culture of the program and the special nature of the school as driving forces behind his choice.

Fite Speaks on Decision to Remain at ASU

"I mean, when it came to the part of making my decision. It was just whether I want to declare it come back. It was never another decision if I want to go another school, because this school right here is just different, and the people are here different, so it means a lot. It's bigger than football here."

Fite, 20, is the lone starting/regular rotation player on the defensive line that is set to return next season, as Prince Dorbah, Justin Wodtly, Elijah O'Neal, Clayton Smith, and Jacob Rich Kongaika are all now out of eligibility.

The soon-to-be senior is set to potentially be the best player on the defense, as well as one of the defining leaders in the locker room as a whole - Fite is also one of the figureheads of the "Texas to Tempe" pipeline that started with Dillingham's hiring of CB coach Bryan Carrington, which in turn opened up the state as a viable ground for the program to attack.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) reacts after a sack against Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The return to school doesn't deter Fite's NFL ambitions, either - it actually will eventually aid him if anything.

The allure of playing under Diron Reynolds for another season, being the true anchor of another standout run defense, and continuing to improve areas such as pass rushing from the interior will all be major areas that were clearly attractive to Fite in his ultimate choice. There's little doubt that NFL scouts will notice the tireless work that the Texan puts in on a regular basis, as well as the standout leadership he provides.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .