Tracking Week 10 Big 12 Results That Impact Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils found new life on Saturday when the team defeated the Iowa State Cyclones in a gritty game by a score of 24-19.
The win gifted the Sun Devils an opportunity to climb back into the Big 12 title race - although they ultimately must take care of their own business to have a shot, other results unfortunately matter greatly moving forward.
Arizona State on SI tracks games from within the league that have a direct impact on the Sun Devils moving into the final three games of the season below.
West Virginia 45, #22 Houston 35
The Cougars followed-up a 24-16 victory over the Sun Devils with one of the more shocking losses of the week.
Conner Weigman had another standout performance, but the Houston defense was unable to generate enough stops to carry their end of the weight. West Virginia ran for 246 yards and new starting QB Scotty Fox Jr. played mistake-free football in what will open the door for Arizona State to pass Houston in the standings again.
Texas Tech 43, Kansas State 20
Kansas State challenged Texas Tech for around 40 minutes of the game, but the Red Raiders dominated when it mattered most in QB Behren Morton's return.
Texas Tech hosts Brigham Young next Saturday in what will be an incredibly consequential game to the greater scope of Big 12 play.
Arizona 52, Colorado 17
Arizona absolutely dominated Deion Sanders' team from the start of the game - Noah Fifita continues his redemption season and the Wildcats appear to be in position to reach a bowl game after mustering only four wins in 2024.
The Sun Devils face Colorado and Arizona in the final two games of the season - with the program looking to begin a winning streak against their bitter rivals on November 28.
Cincinnati 14, Utah 45
Devon Dampier enjoyed another spectacular performance and Utah largely dominated the game - although Cincinnati did manage to move the ball at points in the game.
The Utes are now making a late-season push for the Big 12 title, while Cincinnati's path complicated greatly - as they finish the season against a potent Arizona offense, the undefeated BYU Cougars, and a Texas Christian team that has bounced back from a bad loss to Kansas State in recent weeks.
Arizona State returns to play in two weeks when they welcome West Virginia to Tempe in week 12 of the season.
