Iowa State vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, March 2

The Arizona Wildcats need to win one of their last two games to lock up sole possession of the Big 12 regular season title, which would also likely lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament later this month.

They can lock up both tonight when they host the No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones, who are coming off a tough loss to Texas Tech.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's marquee matchup in the Big 12.

Iowa State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa State +7.5 (-115)

Arizona -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Iowa State +265

Arizona -335

Total

OVER 148.5 (-115)

UNDER 148.5 (-105)

Iowa State vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 2

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: McKale Center at ALKEME Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Iowa State Record: 24-5 (11-5 in Big 12)

Arizona Record: 27-2 (14-2 in Big 12)

Iowa State vs. Arizona Betting Trends

The UNDER is 12-4 in Iowa State's last 16 games

The UNDER is 5-0 in Iowa State's last five road games

Iowa State is 9-2-1 ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog

Arizona is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Arizona's last five games

Arizona is 1-4 ATS in its last five games as the favorite

Iowa State vs. Arizona Key Player to Watch

Koa Peat, F - Arizona Wildcats

Koa Peat returned from injury this past weekend, and played a significant role in the Wildcats' big win against Kansas. He put up 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 23 minutes. He's a key piece to Arizona's success and the Wildcats have to be happy that he's healthy, just in time for March.

Iowa State vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I made the case for laying the points with Arizona:

Two main points lead me to want to lay the points with Arizona in this massive Big 12 showdown tonight. Iowa State's effective field goal percentage drops 5.3% when playing on the road compared to at home. Not only that, but the Wildcats will also have a stylistic advantage in this game.

Arizona doesn't shoot many three-pointers, ranking third in the country in two-point shot rate with 73.1% of its shots coming from two-point range. That should bode well against Iowa State. The Cyclones defend the perimeter well, but they're just 113th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 50.2% from two-point range.

Arizona will lock up the solo Big 12 regular season title tonight.

Pick: Arizona -7.5 (-105)

