Discussing Bobby Hurley's Press Conference, How ASU Basketball Moves Forward

Below is a partial transcript from Hurley's media availability following practice on January 13.

On Arizona Matchup

“Yeah, great, really, outstanding basketball team, pretty much complete team and dominant inside the paint, around the basket, things that we did at BYU don't translate well, you know, in terms of getting into a track meet with Arizona. So we got to do a good job of managing the game and being ready for their force, you know, on the interior.”

On Mentally Preparing for Game

“I think our state of mind is important. You know, if the last one wouldn't have gone our way, I'd be really concerned, more than I already am. And anytime you're playing a team as good as Arizona, you're gonna have plenty to be concerned about the preparation. But the guys, I think the mindset is better, just from, you know, us getting a win at home the other day. So that was important.”

On Arizona’s Koa Peat

“Yeah, he's a special talent. Really. He's been a winner at every stage. He's done it high school level and USA basketball, and he's a big part of what they do now. And doesn't play like a freshman, doesn't look like a freshman.”

On Meaning of Arizona Rivalry

“I've shared with them what the game means to me. I'm not saying that it's like I don't prepare for every game and my intensity isn't amped up, but just there's a little bit more meaning in this game. Because you know what it means to the fan bases in the state.”

On Massamba Diop’s Potential to Impact Game

“Yeah, Massamba is, you know, he's going to be tested in the most severe way, you know, in this game. And you know, his play has been encouraging. I mean, he's always shown this huge upside and he's where he's taken steps and has shown growth, is the defensive end for us, which we need desperately. His length and activity in the paint and Arizona is as good as anybody in the country at scoring in the lane, whether it's throwing into their big guys getting an offensive rebound, or their guards attacking the basket. So you know his presence is going to be crucial in our ability to hang in with Arizona in the paint.”

