Discussing How Randy Bennett's Reported Health Concerns Will Impact ASU

In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at whether the whispers surrounding Randy Bennett should be met with major concern or not.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Numerous basketball program related topics that have become pertinent in recent days will be discussed below..

Arizona State Finds New Assistant Coach

Bennett made a phenomenal hire on Sunday night that was first reported by Jon Rothstein - bringing on his former assistant at St. Mary's in current Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy to presumably be his associate.

Croy coming to Tempe is fascinating on many ends, as his son ( JRob Croy ) flipped his commitment from St. Mary's to Arizona State last Tuesday - ensuring that the two will be able to team-up with the Sun Devils.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beyond that development, there is sure to be speculation that Croy will be labeled as the coach-in-waiting for when Bennett decides to ultimately retire. The 48-year old had been in his post at Cal Baptist since 2013 and is considered one of the more unheralded rising stars in the sport - making this move might carry designs that extend beyond coaching his son.

Arizona State's Roster Building Almost in Motion

Much of the 2026-27 roster (save for Croy) is in flux, as not every player from the season that just concluded will return for another one. Massamba Diop, Noah Meeusen, Santiago Trouet, and Bryce Ford are sure to be players that will be sought after to return, while wing Vijay Wallace could have an opportunity to play in a healthy manner after missing the entire 2025-26 season.

The players that are going to be brought in from the outside will also be a major focus, with Arizona State quite possibly factoring into the race to acquire a pair of former Saint Mary's stars that are set to enter the transfer portal.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a three pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Paulius Murauskas - an All-WCC first team selection - is sure to be a major target, and would form a fearsome frontcourt alongside Diop. The Lithuanian power forward averaged over 18 points per game in 2025-26 and shot over 33% from three-point range, which points to an ability to stretch the floor at times.

The other player that is a focus is Mikey Lewis, who is another first-team selection that has two years of eligibility remaining. Lewis is an elite shooter and would fit right into the Sun Devils' new outlook under Bennett.