TEMPE -- Randy Bennett is expected to officially be introduced as the 18th head coach in the history of Arizona State men's basketball in the days ahead.

The reception from the Arizona State fanbase surrounding the hire has been overwhelmingly positive, with the Mesa native being seen as a coach that will be able to build off of what Bobby Hurley accomplished over 11 seasons as head coach.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few, right, walks past Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett after a game at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Concerns still do remain, however - especially when it comes to how committed the 63-year old is big-picture speaking.

This shouldn't be a concern whatsoever.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Concerns About Bennett's Age are Futile

Todd Golden (Florida HC) spoke to Doug Haller of The Athletic about concerns surrounding Bennett's viability moving into his tenure in tempe - the recent national title winning leader isn't concerned in the slightest.

“I have zero concerns about that. If he hears that criticism, I know how he is. He’ll use that as extra motivation to make sure he proves those people wrong.”

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts in the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It truly doesn't seem to be hyperbole - every single coach, player, and associate of Bennett backs up the notion that he is as hard of a worker as anyone in the nation. Bennett's meticulous approach to the game certainly translated for over two full decades, as he took over a Saint Mary's program that was obsolete in 2001 and developed them into one of the premier mid-major programs over that time - including becoming a major foil to Gonzaga along the way.

It's difficult to see the success failing to translate to the Big 12, even against elite competition on virtually every night. Bennett's energy, desire to properly prepare, and ability to get his teams ready for virtually every in-game scenario are all signs that his age will not hamper him - it doesn't hurt that reports have surfaced that he is looking to coach until he's at least 70.

Bennett is Well Equipped to Compete With Elite in Sport

Some of the coaches that made the deepest runs in the NCAA tournament this season were the most seasoned - Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes, Tom Izzo, and John Calipari are just a few of the leaders that won multiple games in the yearly event.

Dec 14, 2016; Moraga, CA, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett follows the action against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

This simply points to the fact that the ability to secure, develop, and coach talent isn't confined to a single age bracket - Bennett's passion for basketball or for coaching the next generation of stars hasn't burned out quite yet.