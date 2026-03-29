Discussing Key Takeaways From ASU's Pro Day

In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at key takeaways from Friday's Pro Day.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Naming Particular Standouts From Pro Day

Xavion Alford

Jeff Sims

Keith Abney II

Justin Wodtly

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alford's injuiry history has been something that is truly unfortunate in the grand scheme of his career, as he earned an All-Big 12 selection at the conclusion of the 2024 season. The injury concerns seem to be behind him at this point, as the draft-eligible safety recorded a 37.5 inch vertical jump on Friday, while also impressing in on-field workouts.

Sims put his enticing physical traits to use on Friday, including running a 4.42 40-yard dash, impressing in different physical tests, and displaying a rocket arm in throwing drills that were aided in by receivers such as Jaren Hamilton. Head coach Kenny Dillingham has been adamant that Sims is an NFL-level quarterback, and the two-year Sun Devil decided to stay in Tempe last season despite having opportunities to depart elsewhere to start.

Arizona State’s Jeff Sims (2) takes the snap against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abney was nothing short of exceptional. While the All-Big 12 cornerback did measure in at under 5'10", he tested well elsewhere and put together an incredible performance in on-field workouts that were focused on secondary prospects.

Wodtly caps off the four conspicuous standouts. The two-year member of Arizona State set the Big 12 on fire over the final half of the season, eventually finishing the 2025 season with 6.5 sacks. The Ohio native is a personality that would fit into most locker rooms, possesses a versatile skillset that would be translatable to several NFL defenses, and has demonstrated an even greater capacity/ceiling as an athlete.

How Many Arizona State Players are Locks to be Selected?

There are four prospects that are seen as locks to be taken come April - Jordyn Tyson, Abney, Max Iheanachor, and Keyshaun Elliott. Tyson was present at Pro Day, but didn't participate in on-field activities - he is set to workout for NFL franchises less than one week before the draft. Iheanachor had several interesting moments with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and seems to be in-demand come day one of the draft.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Elliott had an exceptional day in his own right, and has a chance to see his draft stock rise over the next four weeks. Outside of those four, there are several other players that have an ability to be selected, but the consensus is more split.