How ASU WR Room Evolving Into Team's Biggest Strength

Losing Jordyn Tyson should have destroyed Arizona State’s offense. The guy was basically automatic last season. When ASU needed a big catch, Sam Leavitt looked his way almost every single time. Tyson finished with over 1,000 receiving yards despite injuries and looked like one of the best receivers in college football before heading to the NFL. But somehow, Arizona State’s receiver room might actually be stronger now.

Not because they found another Jordyn Tyson. They didn’t. Players like that do not grow on trees. The difference is that ASU no longer has to rely on one superstar to carry the entire passing game. And honestly, that might make this offense even scarier.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One Receiver Was Never Enough

Last season, the offense became too dependent on Tyson. It worked most of the time because he was incredible, but once he got hurt, everything felt scrambled. Nobody clearly stepped into that starting wide receiver role. The offense suddenly looked predictable and uncomfortable. This season feels different.

Instead of having one elite target and hoping everyone else contributes, ASU suddenly has waves of weapons. Omarion Miller looks explosiv e. Raiden Vines-Bright has quietly become one of the biggest breakout candidates on the roster. Reed Harris brings size that ASU desperately lacked. Then there are guys like Jalen Moss and Derek Usabio who could easily become major contributors. There may not be a single “superstar,” but the room feels deeper, faster, and harder to defend.

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reed Harris Might Be the Real Key

The most interesting part of this entire conversation is Reed Harris. Everyone talks about Omarion Miller because of the transfer hype, but Harris might end up being the player Cutter Boley trusts most when the game is on the line. At 6-foot-4, he gives ASU something Tyson didn’t always provide: a true red-zone mismatch. That changes an offense completely.

Tyson could beat defenders with skill and route running, but Harris gives ASU a different kind of weapon. He feels more physical. More aggressive. More built for those ugly Big 12 games where you need somebody to win contested catches.

Reed Harris (#3 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is one downside to all of this, though. Jordyn Tyson made life easier for the quarterback. If nothing was open, you could just throw it near him and trust him to make a play. Cutter Boley probably will not have that luxury immediately.

Instead, he is going to have to actually read defenses, go through progressions, and distribute the football. That is harder for a young quarterback. But it also might make ASU’s offense less predictable overall. Defenses cannot double-team one guy anymore because ASU suddenly has four or five receivers capable of hurting you.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That balance could make the Sun Devils even more dangerous than they were last season. And honestly, that is terrifying for the rest of the Big 12.