Why Arizona State-Duke is Among Most Intriguing Bowl Season Matchups

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2025 season arguably fell short of expectations despite facing a mountain of key injuries - the 8-4 regular season campaign doesn't prelude the final chapter of the year from having meaning.

The Sun Devils are looking to close out Kenny Dillingham's third season, while also attempting to build up momentum for 2026 on December 31 against the reigning ACC champions in Duke. This matchup is sizing up to be one of the more fascinating ones over the next three weeks.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports ranked the Sun Bowl contest as the 12th best during the entirety of bowl season - which means it comes in as one of the most intriguing matchups that don't involve the CFP.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"How about some love for the ACC champions? Nobody saw that coming from the Blue Devils this season after losses to Georgia Tech, UConn and Virginia over a four-game stretch threatened bowl eligibility, much less a berth in the league title game. Duke's sizable offseason investment in Darian Mensah to lead the offense paid off, and the Blue Devils' 14th game is a showdown with the Sun Devils in the desert. Kenny Dillingham was wanted by several jobs this coaching cycle but is sticking around to see it through at Arizona State."

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What is Significance of Sun Bowl?

This game appears to be a tale of two priorities for Arizona State - finding ways to give the seniors a proper send off, while also propping up the next generation of Sun Devils who will be major contributors in the years to come. This is an opportunity to defeat a red-hot Duke squad that is headlined by elite sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah - thus sending a statement that Dillingham's squad will very much be in the national conversation in 2026.

What Sun Devils Will Participate?

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman was at Tuesday's practice along with ASU on SI - officially verbalizing that only 32 players on the defensive side of the ball were participating in practice.

Karpman noted that portal-bound CB Javan Robinson and LB Tate Romney weren't participating. Seniors Clayton Smith and Myles "Ghost" Rowser didn't participate as well, although the status of each is unknown. The draft-eligible Keith Abney II didn't participate in practice, although he was present. Rodney Bimage Jr. did not participate either, although that is likely injury-related, as the talented cornerback left the second half of the win over West Virginia on November 15 after laying a hard hit.

It's unknown who will and won't participate, but the players that do will certainly put in full effort in the season-closing game.

ASU has 32 defensive players participating in today’s bowl practice, much fewer than a typical in-season practice. CJ Fite, Clayton Smith, Keith Abney, Myles Rowser, Javan Robinson (portal), Rodney Bimage, Tate Romney (portal) are not practicing. Abney/Rowser are here. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 9, 2025

