Elite Linebacker Prospect Set to Take Visit With Arizona State

TEMPE -- The image of Arizona State football continues to be rehabilitated under the leadership of Kenny Dillingham, with the recent success on the recruiting trail being one of the most blatant signs that everything is turning around in Tempe moving forward.

The Sun Devils are continuing to build the foundations of what has the potential to be the most highly touted high school recruiting class in the Dillingham era - with the program utilizing the momentum that has been built with likely sending two alumni into the first round of the NFL draft.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Former Arizona State Sun Devils football player Cam Skattebo (left) with head coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils appear to be making an inroad on four-star linebacker Tate Wallace in the midst of the process - as the Iowa native announced that he will visit Tempe at an unspecified time during the spring. Arizona State joins Notre Dame, Purdue, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Kansas State as programs that will reveive a visit from the respected prospect.

Wallace is ranked as the number 29 linebacker according to the 247Sports composite - this potential add would be massive for LB coach A.J. Cooper, who has done a phenomenal job during his time at ASU despite not receiving the shine that other assistants have.

Arizona State LB Room in Great Place

Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook laid the foundation down for the future of the LB position in Tempe. Now, Cooper looks to move forward with another talented group.

Owen Long joins ASU this season after leading the FBS in tackles last season at Colorado State, while Martell Hughes is poised to make a leap into stardom as a junior after experiencing a standout second year as a Sun Devil. Zyrus Fiaseu is back for one last ride as the third linebacker in DC Brian Ward's 4-2-5 defense, and will surely play a crucial role in the defense's operations.

Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates with safety Adrian Wilson (6) after the game-sealing interception against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond the "core three" are redshirt freshman Isaiah Iosefa and true freshman Mason Marden - both of whom are seen as building blocks moving into the future. While the two may not see the field much in 2026, they are absolutely in the position to do so in 2027.

It's simple to see why Wallace would be intrigued by Arizona State. Cooper is an excellent developer of talent, while the linebacker room appears to be consistently connected to one another as a conductor for self-growth. This is all despite the ASU defense only using two linebackers in most defensive sets - which is a testament to the program as a whole.