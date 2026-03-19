Kenny Dillingham Discusses Long-term Impact of New ASU Practice Facility

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has done an unbelievable job at cultivating a culture of winning in Tempe over the last three-plus years.

Part of the cultivation has been based in engaging the alumni and donor base to keep momentum going after winning a Big 12 title in 2024 - this extends to an ever-evolving effort to improve the facility situation.

Defensive lineman Chance Symons (50) and offensive lineman ManamoÕui Muti (52) run through drills at Sun Devils spring football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields on April 1, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, the nearly $55 million indoor practice facility is set to break ground in the coming weeks - the 35-year old head coach discussed what the major pros of undergoing an ambitious project are for both the school and team on Tuesday.

New Facility Will Allow for More Efficiency

One of the major points of contention surrounding the current practice arrangement is that the team/staff (roughly 150 members) must get on golf carts to cross Rural road in order to get to the stadium and built-in student athlete center.

"So when we get that up there, we're going to be able to do more walk throughs built into certain periods of pre practice to become more efficient. Because it's a four minute walk... maybe even a three minute walk. So it's going to make us more efficient in practice. It's going to be able allow to be able allow us to do, obviously, more full speed drills."

Players turn to watch as Casteel misses a field goal during the 6A football state championship game against Centennial at Mountain America Stadium on Dec. 6, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This makes an ample amount of sense logically, as the new facility is set to be built adjacent to Mountain America Stadium, which will in theory allow the roster/coaches more time to be productive - whether in film study, walkthroughs, or in running drills.

Facility Usage Will Extend Beyond Practicing

Beyond this, Dillingham has been steadfast in his stance that the new facility will be utilized as a tailgating destination for fans - arguing that unlocking fan engagement to a deeper level is the next area for elite programs to tackle.

"I've said this from day one, college football is not just about coaching. It's about getting a community involvement... That is something that creates affinity... That is the next step that the top programs in the country have, top programs in the country... People are excited about ASU football. We're talked about on the national stage a little bit now to the point where we can be now we get people engaged all day on a Saturday, we're getting more Valley involved... And that's what you need in order to sustain success."

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are currently numerous roadblocks that prevent the tailgating scene from being as expansive as it has the ability to be in Tempe - particularly in the weather during September/October and the general lack of space in the vicinity of Mountain America Stadium.

The practice facility will presumably allow for thousands of fans to convene in a central location and enjoy real connection leading into Arizona State's game on Saturdays. The ultimate goal of trying to engage the fanbase at a deeper level is certainly a logical one, and turning the new facility into a multipurpose hub near the stadium is a genius wrinkle that has potential to serve Arizona State well moving forward.