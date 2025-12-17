Recapping Keyshaun Elliott’s Arizona State Journey

Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has made a lot of memories as a Sun Devil. However, as he is a senior, his time in Marron and the gold uniform that he has made so many memories in has come to an end. So, as Keyshaun moves on to his next area of life, what were the best moments he had as a Sun Devil?

Stats, Accolades and Awards

The most standout stat for Elliott’s time as a Sun Devil is that he led the team in both tackles and sacks this season. In terms of tackles, Elliott had 98 total tackles, which is good for 5th in the Big 12. 54 of those tackles were solo tackles, which places him 6th in the Big 12th. Overall, Elliott was a very good tackler of the football, a player who has great instincts and can read an opponent's offense well.

Iowa State Cyclones' tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) gets tackle by Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) after making a catch for a first down during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What is most impressive is that Elliott led ASU in sacks with 7. This is an amazing accomplishment for a couple of reasons. Brian Ward's defense had a lot of great pass rushers on his team, such as Justin Wodtly, Clayton Smith, and Prince Dorbah. So the fact that Elliott was the sack leader of a talented bunch really shows how talented he is. Plus, the fact that he led the team in tackles as well shows that Elliott is a talented cover player and pass rusher, an elite combo.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most Memorable Plays as a Sun Devil

There is a case to be made that Elliott's best game as a Sun Devil was against the Baylor Bears. In this game, Elliott had ten total tackles, eight of them being solo. Elliott also had a sack in this game. This was a game early on in the season that showed Elliott is a do-it-all type of player for ASU. Elliott followed up the Baylor game with a very nice performance against TCU the next week, where Elliott had a sack as well in this game.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) makes a tackle for loss against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Another performance that could be made for the best of Elliott's time as a Sun Devil is against the Colorado Buffaloes. In this game, Elliott had seven tackles, as well as two sacks and a pass deflection. This was a big game for the Sun Devils to win, and they did against a Colorado Buffalo offense that can be very explosive. The first sack of the game came on Colorado's drive on third down, forcing the Buffaloes to punt. Overall, Elliott was clutch in the Sun Devils' win on the road.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Off the Field Impact

The middle linebacker is usually the captain of the defense. Elliott did an amazing job in this role. During his post-game press conferences, Elliott held his head high and did a great job talking about his teammates. He is one of those players who has the capacity to lead others at a high level.

Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) celebrates his sack against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Tempe. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, Elliott had an amazing career as a Sun Devil. His impact was felt on and off the field and he was someone who brought so much amazing energy and passion to ASU Football.

