Recapping Keyshaun Elliott’s Arizona State Journey
Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has made a lot of memories as a Sun Devil. However, as he is a senior, his time in Marron and the gold uniform that he has made so many memories in has come to an end. So, as Keyshaun moves on to his next area of life, what were the best moments he had as a Sun Devil?
Stats, Accolades and Awards
The most standout stat for Elliott’s time as a Sun Devil is that he led the team in both tackles and sacks this season. In terms of tackles, Elliott had 98 total tackles, which is good for 5th in the Big 12. 54 of those tackles were solo tackles, which places him 6th in the Big 12th. Overall, Elliott was a very good tackler of the football, a player who has great instincts and can read an opponent's offense well.
What is most impressive is that Elliott led ASU in sacks with 7. This is an amazing accomplishment for a couple of reasons. Brian Ward's defense had a lot of great pass rushers on his team, such as Justin Wodtly, Clayton Smith, and Prince Dorbah. So the fact that Elliott was the sack leader of a talented bunch really shows how talented he is. Plus, the fact that he led the team in tackles as well shows that Elliott is a talented cover player and pass rusher, an elite combo.
Most Memorable Plays as a Sun Devil
There is a case to be made that Elliott's best game as a Sun Devil was against the Baylor Bears. In this game, Elliott had ten total tackles, eight of them being solo. Elliott also had a sack in this game. This was a game early on in the season that showed Elliott is a do-it-all type of player for ASU. Elliott followed up the Baylor game with a very nice performance against TCU the next week, where Elliott had a sack as well in this game.
Another performance that could be made for the best of Elliott's time as a Sun Devil is against the Colorado Buffaloes. In this game, Elliott had seven tackles, as well as two sacks and a pass deflection. This was a big game for the Sun Devils to win, and they did against a Colorado Buffalo offense that can be very explosive. The first sack of the game came on Colorado's drive on third down, forcing the Buffaloes to punt. Overall, Elliott was clutch in the Sun Devils' win on the road.
Off the Field Impact
The middle linebacker is usually the captain of the defense. Elliott did an amazing job in this role. During his post-game press conferences, Elliott held his head high and did a great job talking about his teammates. He is one of those players who has the capacity to lead others at a high level.
Overall, Elliott had an amazing career as a Sun Devil. His impact was felt on and off the field and he was someone who brought so much amazing energy and passion to ASU Football.
