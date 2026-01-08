Elite Wide Receiver Commits to Arizona State Wednesday Night

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are currently building towards fleshing out the 2026 roster in the face of the transfer portal officially opening on January 2.

Kenny Dillingham had already earned eight commitments to his team via the portal as of Tuesday night - the Sun Devils have already earned a spot as amongst the best classes in the Big 12 to this point.

That continued into Wednesday, as Dillingham secured a commitment from another top player in the portal to continue the momentum that had been built in the prior days.

Arizona State Earns Pledge From Another Elite Commit

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday night that the Sun Devils have received a pledge from Boston College transfer Reed Harris.

"Sources: Former Boston College receiver Reed Harris is committing to Arizona State. ESPN ranked him No. 21 overall player in the NCAA transfer portal."

This follows Harris taking an official visit to Tempe on Wednesday, with no other reported visits that preceded or followed.

Harris now joins what is one of the best transfer portal classes in the nation as the fourth-best wide receiver and 14th overall player in the portal per 247 Sports.

Harris joins Colorado transfer WR Omarion Miller (number two receiver in the portal), as well as returning standouts in Jalen Moss, Derek Eusebio, and Jaren Hamilton in what will be an incredibly promising receiver room for incoming transfer quarterback Cutter Boley in 2026.

The major upside of securing both Miller and Harris is how well the two compliment each other. Miller is a prototypical "X" receiver at 6'2" with a well-rounded skillset, while Harris is an elite jump ball receiver that is 6'5" - thie projects to be the most talented room overall that WR coach Hines Ward has had in his three seasons in the role.

Arizona State Officially Signs Another RB Transfer

Delaware State transfer RB Marquis Gillis signed with the Sun Devils on Wednesday afternoon after reportedly committing on Tuesday night.

Gillies - a soon-to-be senior - has run for 2,442 yards and 17 touchdowns across four seasons with the program. He entered the portal after the season and was reportedly pushed towards ASU by former NFL running back Clinton Portis, who was his position coach at Delaware State.

Gillies joins a room that also features Kyson Brown, Jason Brown Jr., Demarius "Man Man" Robinson, freshman Cardae Mack, and fellow FCS transfer in Villanova's David Avit.

