Jersey Numbers Revealed for Incoming Arizona State Football Program Members

TEMPE -- Only 181 days remain until the 2026 Arizona State football regular season kicks off - for those that are keeping track.

The major objectives of the season to come are to improve from last season's 8-5 mark and to win their second Big 12 title in three seasons as a member school - these feats will be attempted to get reached with a roster that is set to be comprised of an unusually large number of newcomers.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham talks to his team during a time out a the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Duke at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every single member of the program that joined since January was officially awarded a jersey number for the upcoming season - the fourth under head coach Kenny Dillingham. These results were organized by Devils Digest after officially being unearthed on the official team site.

Arizona State's Newcomers Officially Receive Jersey Numbers



1 DB Ashton Stamps

2 QB Jake Fette

3 WR Reed Harris

4 WR Omarion Miller

5 DB Lyrik Rawls

7 WR Raiden Vines-Bright

8 QB Cutter Boley

9 DL Jalen Thompson

12 QB Mikey Keene

16 DB Nigel Pringle

18 LB Ramere Davis

19 DB Daquwan Dunn

22 LB Owen Long

23 DB Jessiah McGrew

24 DB Jalen Williams

24 RB David Avit

25 RB Cardae Mack

26 DB Caleb Chester

25 DB Davis Kinney

28 RB Marquis Gillis

29 DL Chance Rucker

31 DB Zeth Thues

32 DL Emar'rion Winston

34 LB Oscar Aguilar

35 DB Antione Belgrave-Shorter

35 P Nick McLarty

38 K Carson Smith

43 LB Mason Marden

43 LS Grayson Curtis

44 DL Kirt Vakalahi

44 TE Kristian Ingman

50 OL Marques Uini

55 OL Niniva Nicholson

56 OL Cortavius Tisaby

58 OL Tana Alo-Tupuola

74 OL Siosaia Lapuaho

75 OL Jarmaine Mitchell

78 OL Luke Baklenko

84 DL Landen Anderson

85 TE Anthony Miller

90 DL Hyrum Vaeono

95 DL Jeffrey Manns

98 DL Julian Hugo

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most interesting developments as far as jersey numbers go came when Miller and Harris committed to ASU within days of one another via the transfer portal. Miller and Harris both wore number four in 2025, with the former taking the honor this season, while the latter has moved to wearing number three. Stamps will take over wearing the number one jersey from the NFL-bound Keith Abney II, Jalen Thompson takes the honors from Elijah O'Neal, among many others. Another notable reveal is that presumed starting QB Boley will continue to wear number eight.

The 2026 Arizona State season is set to begin with a September 5 home game against Morgan State, which leads as a segue into a road game against Texas A&M the next week.

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) blocks a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .