Jersey Numbers Revealed for Incoming Arizona State Football Program Members

The official 2026 ASU football roster was unveiled on Saturday - what new players are wearing each number?
Kevin Hicks|
TEMPE -- Only 181 days remain until the 2026 Arizona State football regular season kicks off - for those that are keeping track.

The major objectives of the season to come are to improve from last season's 8-5 mark and to win their second Big 12 title in three seasons as a member school - these feats will be attempted to get reached with a roster that is set to be comprised of an unusually large number of newcomers.

Every single member of the program that joined since January was officially awarded a jersey number for the upcoming season - the fourth under head coach Kenny Dillingham. These results were organized by Devils Digest after officially being unearthed on the official team site.

Arizona State's Newcomers Officially Receive Jersey Numbers


1 DB Ashton Stamps
2 QB Jake Fette
3 WR Reed Harris
4 WR Omarion Miller
5 DB Lyrik Rawls
7 WR Raiden Vines-Bright
8 QB Cutter Boley
9 DL Jalen Thompson
12 QB Mikey Keene
16 DB Nigel Pringle
18 LB Ramere Davis
19 DB Daquwan Dunn
22 LB Owen Long
23 DB Jessiah McGrew
24 DB Jalen Williams
24 RB David Avit
25 RB Cardae Mack
26 DB Caleb Chester
25 DB Davis Kinney
28 RB Marquis Gillis
29 DL Chance Rucker
31 DB Zeth Thues
32 DL Emar'rion Winston
34 LB Oscar Aguilar
35 DB Antione Belgrave-Shorter
35 P Nick McLarty
38 K Carson Smith
43 LB Mason Marden
43 LS Grayson Curtis
44 DL Kirt Vakalahi
44 TE Kristian Ingman
50 OL Marques Uini
55 OL Niniva Nicholson
56 OL Cortavius Tisaby
58 OL Tana Alo-Tupuola
74 OL Siosaia Lapuaho
75 OL Jarmaine Mitchell
78 OL Luke Baklenko
84 DL Landen Anderson
85 TE Anthony Miller
90 DL Hyrum Vaeono
95 DL Jeffrey Manns
98 DL Julian Hugo

One of the most interesting developments as far as jersey numbers go came when Miller and Harris committed to ASU within days of one another via the transfer portal. Miller and Harris both wore number four in 2025, with the former taking the honor this season, while the latter has moved to wearing number three. Stamps will take over wearing the number one jersey from the NFL-bound Keith Abney II, Jalen Thompson takes the honors from Elijah O'Neal, among many others. Another notable reveal is that presumed starting QB Boley will continue to wear number eight.

The 2026 Arizona State season is set to begin with a September 5 home game against Morgan State, which leads as a segue into a road game against Texas A&M the next week.

