Evaluating Potential Candidates To Complete Randy Bennett's First ASU Staff
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TEMPE -- Nearly two weeks have passed since Randy Bennett was named as the 18th head coach in the history of Arizona State men's basketball.
Three assistants have been officially announced or are expected to be announced in short order, leaving roughly two to three bench openings open for business.
Arizona State on SI delivers pointed arguments as to why three popular names associated with filling the remaining seats should be in serious consideration below.
Nick Irvin
Irvin is absolutely a respected - even embraced - figure around the program.
The assistant under former head coach Bobby Hurley has been explicitly praised/noted for his ability to connect with players at a high level. The relationship-building has extended to center Massamba Diop, as the two sides share a bond that has the potential to play a role in the talented two-way player returning to Tempe.
Beyond the people skills, Irvin is simply a quality tactician, with the halftime adjustments in a December come-from-behind victory over Santa Clara being a primary example.
While Irvin ultimately may not return due to a lack of prior connection to Bennett, he should certainly be considered a legitimate contender to be back.
Ty Amundsen
Amundsen is another holdover from the Hurley staff. The vaulted high school coach on the local scene spent last season in Tempe as a high-value assistant, and absolutely has an argument to remain in his own right.
Amundsen checks nearly all of the boxes of what is sought after in assistants, and also carries a potentially seismic advantage in having an upper hand in recruiting elite targets in the state.
Derek Glasser
Glasser was widely speculated to have been a serious candidate to take over the program as head coach after spending four seasons in Tempe as a point guard from 2006 to 2010.
The current UCSB assistant reportedly interviewed for the role, so it would make sense for him to at least be considered a target to serve as an assistant under Bennett, despite the two having no prior connection in terms of coaching together.
Glasser would be an ideal addition for several reasons, ranging from being able to cultivate the next generation of Sun Devil point guards to potentially being in the same league as program legend James Harden, who very well may be more incentivized to support NIL efforts more robustly once Glasser is fully in the fold.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.