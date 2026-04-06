Evaluating Potential Candidates To Complete Randy Bennett's First ASU Staff

TEMPE -- Nearly two weeks have passed since Randy Bennett was named as the 18th head coach in the history of Arizona State men's basketball.

Three assistants have been officially announced or are expected to be announced in short order, leaving roughly two to three bench openings open for business.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI delivers pointed arguments as to why three popular names associated with filling the remaining seats should be in serious consideration below.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils assistant coach Nick Irvin against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nick Irvin

Irvin is absolutely a respected - even embraced - figure around the program.

The assistant under former head coach Bobby Hurley has been explicitly praised/noted for his ability to connect with players at a high level. The relationship-building has extended to center Massamba Diop , as the two sides share a bond that has the potential to play a role in the talented two-way player returning to Tempe.

Jan 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley (right) reacts alongside assistant coach Nick Irvin against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beyond the people skills, Irvin is simply a quality tactician, with the halftime adjustments in a December come-from-behind victory over Santa Clara being a primary example.

While Irvin ultimately may not return due to a lack of prior connection to Bennett, he should certainly be considered a legitimate contender to be back.

Ty Amundsen

Millennium head coach Ty Amundsen watches his team against Sunnyslope during a game at Millennium High School in Goodyear on Jan. 23, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amundsen is another holdover from the Hurley staff. The vaulted high school coach on the local scene spent last season in Tempe as a high-value assistant, and absolutely has an argument to remain in his own right.

Amundsen checks nearly all of the boxes of what is sought after in assistants, and also carries a potentially seismic advantage in having an upper hand in recruiting elite targets in the state.

Nov 17, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Derek Glasser (12) shoots over TCU Horned Frogs forward Garlon Green (33) in the second half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Derek Glasser

Glasser was widely speculated to have been a serious candidate to take over the program as head coach after spending four seasons in Tempe as a point guard from 2006 to 2010.

The current UCSB assistant reportedly interviewed for the role, so it would make sense for him to at least be considered a target to serve as an assistant under Bennett, despite the two having no prior connection in terms of coaching together.

March 11, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Derek Glasser (12) controls the ball up court against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half of the Pac 10 Tournament at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images