ASU Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures, More for 2026-27
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TEMPE -- Year one of the Randy Bennett era is still roughly seven months away from being fully realized for the Arizona State men's basketball program, but the roster-building that will decide what the 2026-27 team shapes up to be is approaching imminently.
The transfer portal is officially set to open on Tuesday - the day after the 2025-26 season officially ends - which will create urgency for Bennett to build a team that will be able to compete in a brutal Big 12 conference next season.
Follow key developments ahead of the portal's official opening, including departures and potential targets, below.
Confirmed Departures
- F Kash Polk
- G Adante Holiman
- C Dame Salane
Polk's intention to enter the portal was announced on April 2 after just one season in Tempe. The Texas native redshirted during 2025-26 and will likely look for a more immediate opportunity to see the court.
Holiman earned a medical redshirt after missing all of last season, and now appears to be back on the move for his final season of college basketball.
Adams Jr. went into the season expected to be a major contributor to the team, but a nagging back injury resulted in the sharpshooter being shut down in early February. The redshirt sophomore will now look to find a fresh start.
Potential Portal Additions
- G Mikey Lewis
- G/F Dillan Shaw
- G Christian Hammond
Much of the speculation in the early stages of the portal opening on Tuesday will rest in which former Bennett players at Saint Mary's will visit and consider Arizona State.
Murauskas is considered the second-best player in the portal at the moment - the Lithuanian forward will be incredibly sought after by many heavy-hitting programs. Lewis won't be ignored either, as the Oakland native is considered a top 35 transfer at this current juncture. McKeever and Shaw are very likely to be targets as well, as both have a conspicuous combination of upside/extensive eligibility remaining.
Hammond is an incredibly intriguing name in the potential mix for the Sun Devils, as Bennett knows the former Santa Clara guard quite well. Hammond scored 22 points against Arizona State in December and would raise the ceiling of the team's offense next season if a partnership came into play. However, several national contenders are likely to be in the mix for securing the talented scorer's services.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.