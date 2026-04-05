ASU Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures, More for 2026-27

TEMPE -- Year one of the Randy Bennett era is still roughly seven months away from being fully realized for the Arizona State men's basketball program, but the roster-building that will decide what the 2026-27 team shapes up to be is approaching imminently.

The transfer portal is officially set to open on Tuesday - the day after the 2025-26 season officially ends - which will create urgency for Bennett to build a team that will be able to compete in a brutal Big 12 conference next season.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Follow key developments ahead of the portal's official opening, including departures and potential targets, below.

Confirmed Departures

F Kash Polk

G Adante Holiman

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

C Dame Salane

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Polk's intention to enter the portal was announced on April 2 after just one season in Tempe. The Texas native redshirted during 2025-26 and will likely look for a more immediate opportunity to see the court.

Holiman earned a medical redshirt after missing all of last season, and now appears to be back on the move for his final season of college basketball.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adams Jr. went into the season expected to be a major contributor to the team, but a nagging back injury resulted in the sharpshooter being shut down in early February. The redshirt sophomore will now look to find a fresh start.

Potential Portal Additions

G Mikey Lewis

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

G/F Dillan Shaw

C Andrew McKeever

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels center Andrew McKeever (45) passes the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos center Bukky Oboye (12) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

F Paulius Murauskas

G Christian Hammond

Much of the speculation in the early stages of the portal opening on Tuesday will rest in which former Bennett players at Saint Mary's will visit and consider Arizona State.

Murauskas is considered the second-best player in the portal at the moment - the Lithuanian forward will be incredibly sought after by many heavy-hitting programs. Lewis won't be ignored either, as the Oakland native is considered a top 35 transfer at this current juncture. McKeever and Shaw are very likely to be targets as well, as both have a conspicuous combination of upside/extensive eligibility remaining.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) warms up before a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Hammond is an incredibly intriguing name in the potential mix for the Sun Devils, as Bennett knows the former Santa Clara guard quite well. Hammond scored 22 points against Arizona State in December and would raise the ceiling of the team's offense next season if a partnership came into play. However, several national contenders are likely to be in the mix for securing the talented scorer's services.