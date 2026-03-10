ASU’s Diop’s Future Could Be Key to Team’s Next Chapter

The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into a very important moment in their season. The team is set to face the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament, and the game could end up being the final one coached by Bobby Hurley at Arizona State.

There has been a lot of talk lately about Hurley’s future with the program. Some reports suggest that the university may already be planning a change, while others indicate that nothing has been officially decided yet. Because of that, this tournament game feels bigger than usual. It could shape what Arizona State basketball looks like moving forward.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, while the coaching situation has garnered most of the attention, there is another story that could be just as important: the future of forward Massamba Diop.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) dunks the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Defensive Anchor of the Team

Massamba Diop has quietly become one of the most valuable players on the roster this season. His ability to protect the rim, block shots, and guard multiple positions has been a huge reason why Arizona State improved defensively throughout the year.

At one point earlier in the season, the Sun Devils jumped significantly in national defensive rankings. Diop’s presence in the paint made it much harder for opposing teams to score inside. He also showed he could defend on the perimeter when needed, a rare skill for a player his size.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Because of his impact, many people believed he deserved recognition when the Big 12 Conference announced its postseason awards.

However, Diop was not selected for the All-Defensive Team and was not even included as an honorable mention for the All-Big 12 teams. That decision surprised many fans and analysts who felt his defensive production clearly deserved recognition.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New Reality of College Basketball

Looking ahead to next season, Arizona State’s ability to keep Diop may depend on more than just basketball. In today’s college sports world, NIL deals play a huge role in whether players stay at a school or decide to transfer. Diop’s value on the NIL market could be very high next season.

Some estimates place his potential value at over $1 million, and possibly even closer to $2 million. That means Arizona State would need strong financial support from boosters and donors to keep him.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Utah Utes in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Coaching Stability Matters

Another major factor could be the coaching staff. Assistant coach Nick Irvin has played a big role in Diop’s development during his time at Arizona State.

If the program decides to make a coaching change after the season, it is still unclear whether Irvin would remain on the staff. If he stays, it could increase the chances that Diop returns. But if the coaching staff changes completely, it might make things more complicated.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Future of the Program

Arizona State basketball is clearly at a crossroads right now. The result of the Baylor game will matter, but what happens after the season could matter even more. Keeping a player like Diop could help give the program stability during a time of change. His talent and defensive presence would make him a key piece for whoever leads the team next.

In many ways, the future of Arizona State basketball might depend on whether the program can keep one of its most important players. And that decision could shape the next chapter of Sun Devils basketball.