Explaining How Arizona State's Bench Unit Positively Contributed in Loss

TEMPE -- Arizona State fell to 10-7 and 1-3 in Big 12 play with an inspired effort in an 89-82 loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday night.

Head coach Bobby Hurley was ultimately pleased with the effort in one of the most hostile environments in the nation despite dropping the game - much of the effort was due to the contributions that the team received from the three-man bench unit.

Arizona State on SI explores what the trio of players off the bench gifted to the squad in the game below.

Andrija Grbovic (14) of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks to pass to a teammate from the ground during game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena on Jan. 10, 2026, in Tempe. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Noah Meeusen

The sophomore guard out of Belgium arguably put together his best performance as a member of the Sun Devils on Wednesday.

Meeusen broke out of a shooting slump that began with the first conference game in the best of ways - as he shot 4-5 from three-point range after going just 1-16 in the preceding games, including hitting timely shots that kept Arizona State in the game.

The combo guard also pitched in two assists and two blocks - proving to continue to be a two-way force in the midst of an incredibly tasking slate of games.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) makes a thumbs after he made a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Andrija Grbovic

This served as the fourth consecutive contest in which the Montenegro native came off of the bench, as Hurley began playing the forward within the unit after he was listed as questionable with an illness ahead of the January 3 game against Colorado.

Grbovic has come around as of late - including a 10 point performance against Brigham Young.

He catalyzed the team on both sides of the ball in the face of an unfortunate circumstance, as starting forward Allen Mukeba found himself in foul trouble early on in the game. The junior knocked down a pair of three-point looks, served as an effective connector within the context of the offense in this game, and put in an incredible effort on the defensive side of the ball.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bryce Ford

The junior guard made a triumphant return to the lineup on Wednesday after a two-game absence.

Ford - a native of Scottsdale - has been dealing with a nagging injury that forced him to miss games against BYU and Kansas State. His return off of the bench afforded Hurley more flexibility rotation-wise, while also providing a spark as a scorer.

Ford's most impactful moments included a three-point hit with under 40 seconds remaining in the first half, and a thunderous dunk that energized the team with around eight minutes left in the contest.

One thing is for sure - Ford's presence was missed by the Sun Devils.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

