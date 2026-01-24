Explaining Arizona State's Major Swings in 2026 Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State football roster is guaranteed to look much different compared to the 2025 rendition, as over 20 players have been brought in via the transfer portal to replace a myriad of key contributors - from QB Sam Leavitt, to WR Jordyn Tyson, to CB Keith Abney II, to RB Raleek Brown.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and coaching staff have worked tirelessly over the last three weeks to build up a portal class that would fit seamlessly with the returning players in place, as well as the incoming 2026 recruits - the results have been largely fruitful over the time period.

Arizona State's portal class is now categorized as the 12th-best in the entire FBS by ESPN, with Craig Haubert explaining the additions that have the Sun Devils standing in an ideal position moving into spring ball.

"To Dillingham's credit, Arizona State took some big swings in its attempt to replace Tyson's production. Omarion Miller (Colorado) and Reed Harris (Boston College) were two of the better receivers available. Miller is a deep-ball threat, and Harris, who has a big 6-foot-5 frame, can beat man coverage on the boundary. Both averaged more than 17 yards per catch in 2025.

The Sun Devils' class hinges on the development of transfer quarterback Cutter Boley, who they hope will fare better with an improved supporting cast and a more level playing field after Kentucky's offense was outmatched in 2025. If he struggles, Dillingham could also consider turning to his top incoming high schooler, SC Next 300 four-star quarterback Jake Fette."

The additions of both Miller and Harris were considered an absolute heist for the Sun Devils, as wide receivers coach Hines Ward will have an incredibly talented room to operate with. The two four-star recruits join the returning Jalen Moss, Derek Eusebio, and Jaren Hamilton to comprise what is potentially the best room that has come through Tempe this decade.

It is also no secret that the overall success of the 2026 class heavily hinges on Boley, who will receive opportunities to earn the starting quarterback position. The hope - as mentioned above - is that Boley will be more successful under the coaching of Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo, as well as being surrounded by a more balanced offensive apparatus.

Additions such as LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps, Colorado State linebacker Owen Long, and running back Marquis Gillis have much potential to reshape the 2026 team into a College Football Playoff representative for the second time in three seasons as members of the Big 12.

