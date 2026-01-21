Arizona State Extends Offer to 2028 Playmaker

Now that the 2025 college football season has officially come to an end and the offseason is underway, coaching staffs across the country are hitting the high school recruiting trail running as they continue making progress with several of the nation’s top prospects.

While Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff’s primary focus is the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Sun Devils have also begun targeting several prospects in future classes, including recently extending an offer to a 2028 four-star wide receiver from Texas.

Sun Devils Offer Four-Star 2028 Wide Receiver

On Jan. 18, Arizona State extended an offer to Carter St. Junious, a four-star wide receiver from Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas. St. Junious shared on X that the Sun Devils had offered him, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from Arizona State University.”

St. Junious is only a sophomore at Manvel, but he’s already established himself as one of the top pass catchers in the country. He’s coming off a strong 2025 campaign, where, according to his X, he recorded 33 catches for 529 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 78 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 16 wide receiver, and the No. 10 prospect from Texas. Arizona State is the ninth Power Four program to offer him, joining Baylor, Cal, Houston, Kansas State, Miami, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and SMU.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While it’s still very early in St. Junious’ recruitment process, the Texas programs have already gained an early lead, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently giving Houston the highest chance to land the four-star wideout.

It’s going to be hard for Arizona State to pull St. Junious out of his home state, but the good news for the Sun Devils is that Dillingham has historically recruited Texas prospects at a very high level.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State’s offer to St. Junious comes at the perfect time, as his recruitment is wide open. If the Sun Devils can make a strong early impression on the young wide receiver, they should be able to improve their standing with him.

While he’s only a 2028 prospect, Dillingham and company could bring St. Junious to campus in Tempe for an unofficial visit at some point this offseason as they begin building a relationship with him.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It’s far too early to tell whether the Sun Devils will be a serious contender in St. Junious’s recruitment, but extending an offer to St. Junious at least allows Arizona State to compete for one of the top pass catchers in the 2028 class.

